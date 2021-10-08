Shopping

Throughout the years, Drew Barrymore has evolved into being one of social media's favorite beauty influencers -- not only boasting her own cosmetics line, but also often taking to Instagram to share everything from her makeup bag essentials and go-to hair products, to her favorite skincare staples and other quirky cosmetic finds of the moment. 

In 2018, Barrymore revealed via an Instagram post that she was a fan of the Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray, in particular. While the product's description specifies that its intended use is for the face, Barrymore admitted in her post that she actually uses it on her hair.

"It literally has that perfect atomizer that distributes perfectly for waves and curls. Almost like the diffuser on your hair dryer. It can give the hair gentle beachy waves when minimally sprayed on dry hair," Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of the Evian Facial Spray bottle. She continued in saying: "It will softly separate your strands and give a mild texture. OR you can go to town. Spray a bunch in and scrunch the hair with your hands or dry with a diffuser for lots of kinky fun curl."

Regardless of what you're using this spray for, its hydrating benefits are undeniable. Best of all, the spray is currently on sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale.

OK -- now back to beauty business. Ahead, shop the Drew Barrymore-approved Evian Facial Spray at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. In need of more beauty inspiration from your favorite celebrities? Check out Jennifer Aniston's go-to facial mist for The Morning Show, plus the 24K gold eye patches that Kyle Richards loves.

Evian Facial Spray, 10.1 Fl Oz
Evian Facial Spray, 10.1 Fl Oz
Amazon
Evian Facial Spray, 10.1 Fl Oz
While this is intended to act as a facial spray, Drew Barrymore admitted via an Instagram post that this product from Evian helps to hydrate hair and give you "beachy waves."
$19$15
Evian Facial Spray, 1.7 oz. Travel Duo
Evian Facial Spray, 1.7 oz. Travel Duo
Amazon
Evian Facial Spray, 1.7 oz. Travel Duo
Take Evian Facial Spray with you wherever you go thanks to this travel duo bundle.
$16 $13
Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray Trio, Travel Size, 1.7 Ounce
Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray Trio, Travel Size, 1.7 Ounce
Amazon
Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray Trio, Travel Size, 1.7 Ounce
The more the merrier! Keep your face and hair hydrated at all times with this on-the-go trio pack of Evan Facial Spray.
$23$18
Evian Facial Spray, 1.7 Fl oz 6-Pack
Evian Facial Spray, 1.7 Fl oz 6-Pack
Amazon
Evian Facial Spray, 1.7 Fl oz 6-Pack
And finally, if you're hoping to keep up on your stock of the Evian Facial Spray, then consider investing in this six-pack collection from Amazon.
$42$34

