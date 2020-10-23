Drew Barrymore Launches Flower Beauty at CVS

Today is National Color Day, and actress-turned-entrepreneur Drew Barrymore is celebrating by launching her Flower Beauty brand at CVS!

And, fittingly, this is quite a colorful launch. A variety of new Flower Beauty products will be available exclusively at CVS, at the price points you expect from the national drugstore chain -- meaning you can shop top quality beauty items without breaking the bank.

The high-energy CBS talk show host, Flower Beauty and CVS are teaming up to spread joy in several other ways. They're giving away 1,000 Flower Beauty products -- you can enter to win over at FlowerBeauty.com. In NYC, a super cute flower-themed art installation is taking over a CVS building. And finally, a colorfully updated version of the iconic CVS shopping bag will be available for one day only at select CVS locations, while supplies last.

Drew is one of many celebs who have parlayed their star power into successful beauty lines. Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics and Kylie Jenner's Kyle Cosmetics are just a few of our favorites.

Shop the entire Flower by Drew collection at CVS and check out our top picks below.

Forever Wear Eyeliner Flower by Drew CVS Forever Wear Eyeliner Flower by Drew Glide on one of six pretty shades for all-day eye look. $8.29 at CVS

Bitten Lip Stain Flower by Drew CVS Bitten Lip Stain Flower by Drew Packed with hydration and pigment, this lip stain delivers the perfect long-lasting, colorful pout. $10.29 at CVS

Petal Play Shadow Quad Flower by Drew CVS Petal Play Shadow Quad Flower by Drew Create tons of beauty looks to match your mood with these versatile eye palettes. $11.49 at CVS

Get Real Serum Foundation Flower by Drew CVS Get Real Serum Foundation Flower by Drew Hydrate your skin and score a natural-looking finish with this buildable serum, available in 13 shades. $14.99 at CVS

Pots Powder Blush Flower by Drew CVS Pots Powder Blush Flower by Drew Get naturally radiant cheeks with this award-winning powder blush, shown above in Warm Hibiscus. $10.29 at CVS

Lash Warrior Mascara Flower by Drew CVS Lash Warrior Mascara Flower by Drew Add volume, thickness and length to your lashes with the Flower by Drew Lash Warrior Mascara, available in three colors. $10.49 at CVS

