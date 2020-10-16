Shopping

Shop Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Makeup Line on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
haus labs sale
Amazon

Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is available to shop on Amazon. The superstar's makeup brand is filled with everything you need to create glamorous looks just like Gaga. 

Standouts from her collection include the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, Le Riot Lip Gloss and more. In addition to Haus Labs, Amazon offers amazing brands across categories and many items are on sale, extended from this year's Prime Day

Check out ET Style's top picks from Haus Laboratories.

Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Amazon
Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

Add some sparkle to your brows or lashes with this limited edition gel formula.

Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Amazon
Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

The perfect palette for the holidays! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes.

Le Riot Lip Gloss
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga blaze le riot
Amazon
Le Riot Lip Gloss
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze.

Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Amazon
Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

This versatile best-seller will be your new go-to liquid liner.

Armor Masque No. 1
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Armor Masque No. 1
Amazon
Armor Masque No. 1
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

This reusable face sticker, made in collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen, would make for an excellent Halloween costume.

