Shop Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Makeup Line on Amazon

Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is available to shop on Amazon. The superstar's makeup brand is filled with everything you need to create glamorous looks just like Gaga.

Standouts from her collection include the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, Le Riot Lip Gloss and more. In addition to Haus Labs, Amazon offers amazing brands across categories and many items are on sale, extended from this year's Prime Day.

Shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks from Haus Laboratories.

Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Add some sparkle to your brows or lashes with this limited edition gel formula. $18 at Amazon

Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga The perfect palette for the holidays! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes. $34 at Amazon

Le Riot Lip Gloss Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Le Riot Lip Gloss Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze. $18 at Amazon

Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This versatile best-seller will be your new go-to liquid liner. $20 at Amazon

Armor Masque No. 1 Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Armor Masque No. 1 Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This reusable face sticker, made in collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen, would make for an excellent Halloween costume. $25 at Amazon

