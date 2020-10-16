Shop Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Makeup Line on Amazon
Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is available to shop on Amazon. The superstar's makeup brand is filled with everything you need to create glamorous looks just like Gaga.
Standouts from her collection include the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, Le Riot Lip Gloss and more. In addition to Haus Labs, Amazon offers amazing brands across categories and many items are on sale, extended from this year's Prime Day.
Shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks from Haus Laboratories.
Add some sparkle to your brows or lashes with this limited edition gel formula.
The perfect palette for the holidays! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes.
This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze.
This versatile best-seller will be your new go-to liquid liner.
This reusable face sticker, made in collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen, would make for an excellent Halloween costume.
RELATED CONTENT:
These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are Still On Sale On Amazon After Prime Day
Even After Prime Day These Frye Handbags are $100s Off at Amazon
Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But These Amazon Devices Are Still on Sale
Adidas is Having a Massive Prime Day 2020 Sale with Up to 60% Off
The 52 Best Prime Day Purse Deals Still Available from Amazon
Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers are Still $40 After Prime Day