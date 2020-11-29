Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: A Gift Guide for Home Decor
Like clockwork, Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 has arrived just ahead of the holiday season to help us figure out exactly what to gift our loved ones.
After spending so much time quarantining and working from our bedrooms since the spring, we're particularly interested in what Oprah recommends in the home category. We can always count on Oprah to show us the unique gifts that any recipient will be excited to receive. This year, the media powerhouse added a note to the top of her Favorite Things list explaining that most of the items are from Black-owned or Black-led small businesses.
"Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives -- and Black businesses -- matter," she wrote in the note on O Magazine's website. Many of her Favorite Things can be purchased on Amazon or on directly from the businesses.
From a yummy truffle sauce set to an espresso machine that's 100% worth the splurge, see and shop the home items that are perfect gift options from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 below.
