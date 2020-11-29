Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: A Gift Guide for Home Decor

Like clockwork, Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 has arrived just ahead of the holiday season to help us figure out exactly what to gift our loved ones.

After spending so much time quarantining and working from our bedrooms since the spring, we're particularly interested in what Oprah recommends in the home category. We can always count on Oprah to show us the unique gifts that any recipient will be excited to receive. This year, the media powerhouse added a note to the top of her Favorite Things list explaining that most of the items are from Black-owned or Black-led small businesses.

"Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives -- and Black businesses -- matter," she wrote in the note on O Magazine's website. Many of her Favorite Things can be purchased on Amazon or on directly from the businesses.

From a yummy truffle sauce set to an espresso machine that's 100% worth the splurge, see and shop the home items that are perfect gift options from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 below.

Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi Amazon Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book. $148.95 at Amazon

Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen. $794.95 at Amazon

Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Amazon Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. Save 20% on the price below when you click the coupon on Amazon. REGULARLY $299.95 $239.96 at Amazon

Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Amazon Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off. $164 at Amazon

Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Amazon Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! Don't give another candle this Christmas, this is a perfect gift for the foodie on your list. $47.99 at Amazon

The Log Bag Mi Cocina Amazon The Log Bag Mi Cocina Made with two layers of denim, this bag was made for carrying firewood (or pets, according to the product description) in style. Clip the coupon at the Amazon link to save 20% on the price below. REGULARLY $165 $132 at Amazon

16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle Amazon 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift. $34.95 at Amazon

Limited Edition Boss Blanket Set E Marie Amazon Limited Edition Boss Blanket Set E Marie This E Marie blanket set is great for use at home or for travel. The cozy throw comes with a matching eye mask and pouch. A thoughtful gift for someone on your list who can't wait to travel again. Select the coupon to get 20% off. REGULARLY $148 $118.40 at Amazon

So Good Fluffy Slippers Twelve AM Co. Amazon So Good Fluffy Slippers Twelve AM Co. Gift these luxurious faux fur slippers from Twelve AM Co. (Or reward yourself with this perfect present.) Feel free to wear them both indoors or out. $48 at Amazon

55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung Amazon 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology. REGULARLY $3,499.99 $2,797.99 at Amazon

