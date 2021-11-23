Shopping

The Best Holiday Gift Deals for Kids & Babies from UGG, Amazon, The Honest Company and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Holiday Gifts for Toddlers and Kids
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

If you're looking for holiday gifts to give to a new mom and dad or a kid on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby or kid gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate (and actually use). Plus, we have tons of last minute gift ideas that any kid will be thrilled to see stuffed underneath the Christmas tree. 

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts and holiday deals and steals to buy for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
skims kids cozy knit hoodie
SKIMS
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
Check out kids' styles of the Cozy Collection, available in children's sizes 2T to 14. 
$38 AT SKIMS
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Amazon
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.
$37$25 AT AMAZON
The Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit
Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
The Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit
A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. 
$179$160 AT THE HONEST COMPANY
UGG Baby Girl Jesse Bow II Booties
UGG Baby Girl Jesse Bow II Booties
Macy's
UGG Baby Girl Jesse Bow II Booties
Every little girl in your life will love these classic UGG booties.
$55 AT MACY'S
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Amazon
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. It comes with pockets to hold markers and crayons and a dry-erase board that doubles as portable table. The entertainment center is complete with a tablet stand. 
$39$27 AT AMAZON
Kindle Kids
Kindle Kids
Amazon
Kindle Kids
The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition features parental controls, and is an accessible reading tool that's fun for any kiddo.
$110$60 AT AMAZON
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
This adorable UGG sandal deserves a spot in every kid's closet. It's available in toddler and kids' sizes.
$50$47
Mama Bear & Cubs Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Etsy
Mama Bear & Cubs Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. 
$12 AT ETSY
Petit Collage Sticker Activity Book
Petit Collage Sticker Activity Book
Amazon
Petit Collage Sticker Activity Book
Gift this reusable sticker activity book to any toddler in your life hours of creative, sensory-driven fun.
$10 AT AMAZON
Janie and Jack Baby Cashmere Cardigan
Janie and Jack Baby Cashmere Cardigan
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Baby Cashmere Cardigan
Determined to be a little extra in your holiday gift giving this season? Go all out and gift a chic cashmere sweater for the little one on your list.
$125 AT JANIE AND JACK
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
The tough part about buying the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. Buy two, save 24%, while supplies last.
$140$70
Janie and Jack Fair Isle Gloves
Janie and Jack Fair Isle Gloves
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Fair Isle Gloves
Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. 
$25$19 AT JANIE AND JACK
Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library
A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes.
$90 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Gund Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund Baby Boys or Girls Nursery Time Plush Lamb
Macy's
Gund Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
The little one will love cuddling up with this ultra-soft, plush lamb.
Mellodees Dee Plush
mellodee
Mellodees
Mellodees Dee Plush
Gift the adorable Dee Plush from the Mellodees universe. Dee is a musical robot that engages kids in energetic song and dance with music produced by DJ Marshmello. 
$45 AT MELLODEES

