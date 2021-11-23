If you're looking for holiday gifts to give to a new mom and dad or a kid on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby or kid gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate (and actually use). Plus, we have tons of last minute gift ideas that any kid will be thrilled to see stuffed underneath the Christmas tree.

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts and holiday deals and steals to buy for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

In addition to the little ones, ET Style has a gift guide to help you find the perfect present for every family member and the loved ones your list. Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty products, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, or any other special occasion.

Looking for even more inspiration? Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray Amazon Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. It comes with pockets to hold markers and crayons and a dry-erase board that doubles as portable table. The entertainment center is complete with a tablet stand. $39 $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kindle Kids Amazon Kindle Kids The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition features parental controls, and is an accessible reading tool that's fun for any kiddo. $110 $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes. $90 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

Mellodees Dee Plush Mellodees Mellodees Dee Plush Gift the adorable Dee Plush from the Mellodees universe. Dee is a musical robot that engages kids in energetic song and dance with music produced by DJ Marshmello. $45 AT MELLODEES Buy Now

