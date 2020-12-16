38 Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping
Don't look now, but Christmas is right around the corner. With less than ten days left before the holiday officially arrives, the countdown to find the perfect gift is on. Christmas shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock with fast-approaching holiday shipping deadlines. Luckily, for those of you squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. Better yet, they require no shipping time at all.
Perhaps you’re in search of a gift idea for your co-workers, in-laws, or even your best friends. Or maybe you’re finishing the holiday shopping season with a few dollars to spare. Either way, a virtual present like a gift card or a cool new gift subscription service is sure to be a crowd favorite this holiday season. And if you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your lucky recipient as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.
From an e-gift card to your TikTok-loving teen’s favorite activewear brand to a foolproof monthly subscription box that'll make your loved ones' days at home more comfortable, scroll down to see ET Style’s favorite last-minute gifts below from our go-to retailer sites.
Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.
Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness
Gift Cards: Fashion
Gift Cards: Lifestyle
Subscriptions: Food
Subscriptions: Classes
Subscriptions: Lifestyle
Subscriptions: Beauty & Wellness
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok
The Best Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List
The Best Meal Kits for the Holidays
The Best Holiday Gifts for Makeup Lovers
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts
The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season
Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands