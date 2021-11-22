Scoring the best holiday gifts this year doesn't mean you have to spend over $200 -- if you're looking on Amazon! Amazon has amazing options to shop on their 2021 holiday gift guide! It's out a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Amazon is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Apple AirPods, the Amazon Kindle and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

The Amazon Black Friday Sale pricing delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for Black Friday worthy deals. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30, gifts under $50, and gifts under $100 for a thoughtful gift. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines.

Browse through our under-$200 picks from Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 Looking for tech gadgets for a unique gift idea? You can't beat the quality of this portable speaker from JBL. $80 Buy Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when travel starts up again, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient. $130 $90 Buy Now

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Amazon Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. $120 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $110 $60 Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 $105 Buy Now

Fitbit Ionic Watch Amazon Fitbit Ionic Watch With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, this Fitbit fitness tracker is a water-resistant smartwatch that also tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging. $250 $180 Buy Now

