Before Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday get underway, retailers like Nordstrom, Sephora, World Market, L’Occitane, JCPenney, Nike, Macy’s, and Amazon’s Big Fall Sale are offering major markdown for early-bird shoppers.

As the weather gets colder, you still have time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Nike, American Apparel, Tory Burch, Rachel Parcell, and more.

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio Nordstrom ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. $50 at Nordstrom

Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell Nordstrom Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell This cozy faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver. $69 at Nordstrom

Gold 4 Cup Kiara Desk Organizer With Tray World Market World Market Gold 4 Cup Kiara Desk Organizer With Tray World Market A glam desk organizer made from metal with gold finish non-removable cups, set on a round tray. $29.99 at Worldmarket.com

Men's Joggers Nike Nike Men's Joggers Nike Made from a soft blend of recycled polyester and organic fabrics, Nike’s cozy joggers are great for staying warm during autumn and winter. REGULARLY $130 $88.97 at Nike.com

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane L'Occitane Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. $93 at L’Occitane

Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra JC Penney Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. REGULARLY $79 $55.30 at JC Penney

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum. A $103 VALUE $68 at Sephora

Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set Delsey Paris Amazon Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set Delsey Paris Travel in style with lightweight but durable titanium scratch resistant luggage featuring dual packing compartments, zippered dividers, and spinner wheels. REGULARLY $68.50 $64.50 at Amazon

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware. REGULARLY $248 $73.70 at Amazon

Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones V-Moda Amazon Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones V-Moda V-Moda's Crossface Wireless headphones feature bluetooth and wireless capabilities, complete with a built-in microphone for voice calls. The sleek headphones come equipped with sound isolating technology and a lithium-ion battery for up to 12 hours of non-stop music. REGULARLY $133.56 $99.99 at Amazon

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Amazon Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. REGULARLY $159.99 $85.21 at Amazon

ZNBF30400Z Blender NutriBullet Amazon ZNBF30400Z Blender NutriBullet Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade. REGULARLY $99 $79.92 at Amazon

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport Amazon Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. REGULARLY $55.00 $35.70 at Amazon

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Amazon 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house. REGULARLY $125 $68.40 at Amazon

