Shopping

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best birthday gifts
Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images

Before Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday get underway, retailers like Nordstrom, Sephora, World Market, L’Occitane, JCPenney, Nike, Macy’s, and Amazon’s Big Fall Sale are offering major markdown for early-bird shoppers.

As the weather gets colder, you still have time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands including Rebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs,  Kate SpadeSkechersSoludosSuperga, Nike, American ApparelTory Burch, Rachel Parcell, and more. 

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

Shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone.

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals! 

‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio
Crossley Radio ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Nordstrom
‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio

This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. 

Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Waterford
Waterford Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Nordstrom
Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Waterford

A beautiful leaded crystal bud vase. 

Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Rachel Parcell
Rachel Parcell Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Rachel Parcell

This cozy faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver. 

Gold 4 Cup Kiara Desk Organizer With Tray
World Market
World Market Gold 4 Cup Kiara Desk Organizer With Tray
World Market
Gold 4 Cup Kiara Desk Organizer With Tray
World Market

A glam desk organizer made from metal with gold finish non-removable cups, set on a round tray.

Men's Joggers
Nike
Nike 50 Joggers
Nike
Men's Joggers
Nike

Made from a soft blend of recycled polyester and organic fabrics, Nike’s cozy joggers are great for  staying warm during autumn and winter. 

REGULARLY $130

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane
L’occitane en Provence Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L'Occitane
Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane

This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. 

Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
JC Penney
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra

This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall.  

REGULARLY $79

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites

Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum.

A $103 VALUE

Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set
Delsey Paris
Delsey Paris Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set
Amazon
Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set
Delsey Paris

Travel in style with lightweight but durable titanium scratch resistant luggage featuring dual packing compartments, zippered dividers, and spinner wheels.   

REGULARLY $68.50

Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
Columbia’s Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia

Made from waterproof suede, the lace-up hiking boot features a rubber sole and metal hardware.  

REGULARLY $79.95

Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware.

REGULARLY $248

Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
V-Moda
V-Moda Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
Amazon
Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
V-Moda

V-Moda's Crossface Wireless headphones feature bluetooth and wireless capabilities, complete with a built-in microphone for voice calls. The sleek headphones come equipped with sound isolating technology and a lithium-ion battery for up to 12 hours of non-stop music.

REGULARLY $133.56

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia
Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Amazon
Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia

Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. 

REGULARLY $159.99

ZNBF30400Z Blender
NutriBullet
NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender
Amazon
ZNBF30400Z Blender
NutriBullet

Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade. 

REGULARLY $99

Iris 63" 2-Light Modern LED Floor Lamp + 7W Bulb
Kira Home
Kira Home Iris 63" 2-Light Modern LED Floor Lamp + 7W Bulb
Amazon
Iris 63" 2-Light Modern LED Floor Lamp + 7W Bulb
Kira Home

A slim standing energy efficient and eco-friendly LED floor lamp with a textured shade. 

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport

This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. 

REGULARLY $55.00

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler
Kurt Adler 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Amazon
10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler

Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house.

REGULARLY $125

RELATED CONTENT:

It's Official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Will Be Oct. 13-14

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

40 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Luggage

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Jewelry

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses

Meghan Markle's DL1961 Skinny Jeans for Under $68 at Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon’s Fall Sale

 