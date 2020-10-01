Best Holiday Gifts Under $100
Before Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday get underway, retailers like Nordstrom, Sephora, World Market, L’Occitane, JCPenney, Nike, Macy’s, and Amazon’s Big Fall Sale are offering major markdown for early-bird shoppers.
As the weather gets colder, you still have time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Nike, American Apparel, Tory Burch, Rachel Parcell, and more.
It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.
See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk.
A beautiful leaded crystal bud vase.
This cozy faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver.
A glam desk organizer made from metal with gold finish non-removable cups, set on a round tray.
Made from a soft blend of recycled polyester and organic fabrics, Nike’s cozy joggers are great for staying warm during autumn and winter.
This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine.
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall.
Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum.
Travel in style with lightweight but durable titanium scratch resistant luggage featuring dual packing compartments, zippered dividers, and spinner wheels.
Made from waterproof suede, the lace-up hiking boot features a rubber sole and metal hardware.
A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware.
V-Moda's Crossface Wireless headphones feature bluetooth and wireless capabilities, complete with a built-in microphone for voice calls. The sleek headphones come equipped with sound isolating technology and a lithium-ion battery for up to 12 hours of non-stop music.
Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe.
Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade.
A slim standing energy efficient and eco-friendly LED floor lamp with a textured shade.
This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap.
Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house.
