33 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget
With Christmas only a few weeks out, the holiday season is approaching faster than you think. If you haven't already started getting your holiday gift lists in order, now is the time to lock down presents for your loved ones while there's still time. We've already found incredible presents for men, kids, and even pet lovers, but what about the women in our lives?
During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. Whether she's a total tech nerd eager try out the latest gadgets, is an expert in all things beauty and fashion, loves experimenting with new recipes, or needs some extra encouragement to unwind during the holidays, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift.
This season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases and an iced coffee maker for under $30.
To put a smile on her face this holiday season, we've picked out the best thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2022.
Gifts for Women Over $250
Treat her to the at-home facial of her dreams with NuFace's clinically proven facial toning kit.
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of.
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
Treat her to a decadent alpaca and wool sweater in a unique but timeless design she'll enjoy for years.
Available in rose gold, yellow gold, or sterling silver, these petite huggie earrings feature three glittering diamonds on each hoop.
Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.
Gifts for Women Under $250
Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
Cool and crisp, Brooklinen's classic percale sheets are perfect for hot sleepers. Made with 100% long-staple cotton, you’ll feel like you’re snuggling up in luxury every single night.
Made of 100% cashmere, this luxurious staple piece is well worth the investment.
Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
A card holder is the minimalist’s version of an overstuffed wallet. This Montblanc card holder, which features 6 credit card slots and an additional open pocket, is the perfect combination of high fashion with high function.
Gifts for Women Under $100
Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces.
Make champagne toasts even more special with luxe hand-blown champagne glasses in your choice of color.
Classy and timeless, a simple pair of pearl studs will never go out of style.
This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.
Gifts for Women Under $50
Not only does this candle smell heavenly with a sultry blend of amber, black vanilla, and jasmine, but it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
Help them stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask
Get immersed in the world of Ellis Brooklyn's fragrances with this rollerball set including ambrette and jasmine Myth, blood orange and water lily West, Tahitian Tiare and sandalwood Salt, pear and marshmallow Sweet, and honey and dark rum Bee.
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Be comfortable and stylish in this For Days Cropped Hoodie that's made from 65% organic cotton and 35% recycled cotton fleece.
Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.
Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.
Gifts for Women Under $30
Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps her skin and hair in pristine condition.
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school.
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so she can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
