Shopping

33 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
gifts for women
Getty

With Christmas only a few weeks out, the holiday season is approaching faster than you think. If you haven't already started getting your holiday gift lists in order, now is the time to lock down presents for your loved ones while there's still time. We've already found incredible presents for men, kids, and even pet lovers, but what about the women in our lives?

During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. Whether she's a total tech nerd eager try out the latest gadgets, is an expert in all things beauty and fashion, loves experimenting with new recipes, or needs some extra encouragement to unwind during the holidays, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift. 

This season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases and an iced coffee maker for under $30. 

To put a smile on her face this holiday season, we've picked out the best thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2022.

Gifts for Women Over $250

NuFace TRINITY+ Starter Kit
NuFace TRINITY+ Starter Kit
NuFace
NuFace TRINITY+ Starter Kit

Treat her to the at-home facial of her dreams with NuFace's clinically proven facial toning kit.

$395
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.

$420
TheraGun Elite 4
TheraGun Elite 4
TheraGun via Amazon
TheraGun Elite 4

The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. 

$400$298
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch. 

$299
The Knotty Ones Heartbreaker Sweater
Heartbreaker: Moss Green Alpaca & Wool Sweater
For Days
The Knotty Ones Heartbreaker Sweater

Treat her to a decadent alpaca and wool sweater in a unique but timeless design she'll enjoy for years.

$299
Brilliant Earth Petite Diamond Huggie Earrings
Petite Diamond Huggie Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth Petite Diamond Huggie Earrings

Available in rose gold, yellow gold, or sterling silver, these petite huggie earrings feature three glittering diamonds on each hoop.

$350
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
Coach
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.

$450

Gifts for Women Under $250

Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2
Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2

Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 

$150$120
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set

Cool and crisp, Brooklinen's classic percale sheets are perfect for hot sleepers. Made with 100% long-staple cotton, you’ll feel like you’re snuggling up in luxury every single night.

$139$104
Uniqlo 3D Knit Cashmere Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Uniqlo 3D Knit Cashmere Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Uniqlo
Uniqlo 3D Knit Cashmere Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater

Made of 100% cashmere, this luxurious staple piece is well worth the investment.

$130
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set

Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.

$110
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$185$111
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.

$197
PMD Clean Pro RQ
PMD Clean
Dermstore
PMD Clean Pro RQ

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$179
Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Card Holder 6cc
Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Card Holder 6cc
Montblanc
Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Card Holder 6cc

A card holder is the minimalist’s version of an overstuffed wallet. This Montblanc card holder, which features 6 credit card slots and an additional open pocket, is the perfect combination of high fashion with high function. 

$200

Gifts for Women Under $100

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan

Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. 

$145$99
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses

Make champagne toasts even more special with luxe hand-blown champagne glasses in your choice of color.

$95
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings

Classy and timeless, a simple pair of pearl studs will never go out of style.

$95
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.

$75

Gifts for Women Under $50

LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla
Amazon
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla

Not only does this candle smell heavenly with a sultry blend of amber, black vanilla, and jasmine, but it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.

$46
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Help them stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask

$50$37
Ellis Brooklyn Fully Booked Rollerball Gift Set
Ellis Brooklyn Fully Booked Rollerball Gift Set
UIta
Ellis Brooklyn Fully Booked Rollerball Gift Set

Get immersed in the world of Ellis Brooklyn's fragrances with this rollerball set including ambrette and jasmine Myth, blood orange and water lily West, Tahitian Tiare and sandalwood Salt, pear and marshmallow Sweet, and honey and dark rum Bee.

$48
UrbanStems The Lola
Urban Stems The Lola
Urban Stems
UrbanStems The Lola

Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.

$50
For Days Cropped Hoodie
For Days Cropped Hoodie
For Days
For Days Cropped Hoodie

Be comfortable and stylish in this For Days Cropped Hoodie that's made from 65% organic cotton and 35% recycled cotton fleece.

$92$37
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set
Sephora
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set

Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.

$42
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.

$55$30
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4
Amazon
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4

We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.

$34

Gifts for Women Under $30

Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Amazon
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps her skin and hair in pristine condition.

$26
J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
Amazon
J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit

Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. 

$27
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3-Wick Scented Candle
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3-Wick Scented Candle
Amazon
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3-Wick Scented Candle

Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender. 

$29
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter
Amazon
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.

$40$20
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc Wine Box
Winc
Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.

$30 AND UP
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so she can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.

$24

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Unique and Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Your Wife Will Love

15 Best Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Holiday Season

The Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages

The 20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets to Give This Christmas

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

These Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Available Today

15 Best Gifts for Every Type of Gamer, from Nintendo to PlayStation

Creative Plant Gift Ideas in 2022 for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

 

 