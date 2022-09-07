The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022: Shop Tech, Fashion, Workout Gear, Kitchen Gadgets, and More
Shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband, or friend and struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea? You're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging—especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. Fortunately, we have a list of ideas that will bring a smile to the face of any man in your life.
Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches, Nintendo Switches, and JBL speakers are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.
We've got gifts for every guy on your list. From the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete, and for the well-dressed man in your life, we've found great deals on cashmere and silk sweaters from Nordstrom. Plus, leather goods from Coach and chic workout gear, too. And if you're looking for stocking stuffers, we found plenty of fun treats, from light saber chopsticks to novelty beer openers. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.
Treat him to the finer things in life with this luxe silk and cashmere blend sweater—on sale for 50% off.
Bring out his inner mixologist with a gorgeous spirit-infusing bottle that lets him infuse his liquor of choice with herbs, fruits, spices, flowers, and more.
He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion.
For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it.
A bidet with a heated seat might not be a gift *you* want (you don't have to let him open this in front of everyone on Christmas morning), but it's definitely one of the most unique gifts (if not the best gift) he'll ever get. And if you don't get it in time for Christmas, you can save it for Valentine's Day or use it as an anniversary gift.
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $419 at Walmart'S sale event.
An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker.
Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm.
For the outdoorsman who has every piece of gear to get him up the mountain, he'll need a walkie-talkie for the times a cell phone is not enough. The Garmin InReach Mini has two-way messaging that allows texting and its SOS alerts GEOS in emergencies and GPS tracking location to share with folks back home.
As summer winds down and we gear up for the fall, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear.
For beer enthusiasts who want to take their passion to the next level, this West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit from Uncommon Goods is a great brewing starter kit.
This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it!
Gift the special man in your life the newest series of the Apple Watch.
For pepper heads, this Pain 100% is the holy grail of hot sauces. If you don't know what 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles means, he will (and he'll love it!).
For a funny white elephant gift, this is perfect for the workaholic in your life.
For the frequent flyer in your life, this flight bag from Coach Outlet holds all of the essentials he needs in the air. And at 50% off the price looks as good as the bag!
For the fan who's still a kid at heart, your dad will adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.
The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of.
If someone on your list is looking for a new way to work out, boxing gloves might just get them into the ring for the workout of their lives!
For the coffee lover, the world's strongest coffee is an experience they don't want to miss.
Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Millennium Falcon Starship Lego set.
You can never have too many pullovers.
For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind.
Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair.
This PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker is for serious coffee lovers. It comes with a built in grinder and travel mug.
Start planning your tropical vacation and give this volcano printed Boba Fett 100% cotton short sleeved tee.
Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot.
If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer!
Elevate your morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.
If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade) make sure he gets the set with a MagSafe Charging Case.
This Beard and Grooming kits is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth.
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter.
This Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell makes a great home gym accessory for someone who takes their workouts seriously.
The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.
These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray.
If the man in your life hasn't tried Bombas socks yet, make the introduction this holiday season.
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
This minimalist, bi-fold leather wallet from Shinola has eight slots for cards and a wide bill pocket. Made from Italian vachetta leather, this wallet is available in black and tan.
Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days.
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
For the cooking enthusiast, a hot sauce kit is in order. Whether you're grilling or hosting a game-watching party, you can't have too much hot sauce.
For the cook in your life, this Lodge cast iron skillet will pay for itself in less than a month.
Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 50% off.
A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, so if you're stumped for that hard-to-shop-for man, the search for the perfect gift (at a $70 discount) is over.
Protect your watches, cufflinks and collar stays with this luxury travel watch roll.
For those nights that call for something slightly fancier than Converse, these fashionable and understated sneakers from Oliver Cabell are a great option. These shoes are available in men's sizes 6 to 15.
If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week."
The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter.
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood.
There's a reason the classic Nike Air Force One sneaker is so popular.
