Shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband, or friend and struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea? You're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging—especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. Fortunately, we have a list of ideas that will bring a smile to the face of any man in your life.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches, Nintendo Switches, and JBL speakers are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list. From the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete, and for the well-dressed man in your life, we've found great deals on cashmere and silk sweaters from Nordstrom. Plus, leather goods from Coach and chic workout gear, too. And if you're looking for stocking stuffers, we found plenty of fun treats, from light saber chopsticks to novelty beer openers. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Buy Now

Canned Beer Draft System SharperImage.com Canned Beer Draft System For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it. $120 Buy Now

TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat Amazon TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat A bidet with a heated seat might not be a gift *you* want (you don't have to let him open this in front of everyone on Christmas morning), but it's definitely one of the most unique gifts (if not the best gift) he'll ever get. And if you don't get it in time for Christmas, you can save it for Valentine's Day or use it as an anniversary gift. $610 $522 Buy Now

All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters PosterStop via Amazon All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker. $45 Buy Now

Garmin InReach Mini Backcountry Garmin InReach Mini For the outdoorsman who has every piece of gear to get him up the mountain, he'll need a walkie-talkie for the times a cell phone is not enough. The Garmin InReach Mini has two-way messaging that allows texting and its SOS alerts GEOS in emergencies and GPS tracking location to share with folks back home. $350 Buy Now

Wool Runners Allbirds Wool Runners As summer winds down and we gear up for the fall, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 Buy Now

Therabody Wave Roller Therabody Therabody Wave Roller This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it! $149 Buy Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, your dad will adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $20 Buy Now

TheraGun Elite 4 TheraGun via Amazon TheraGun Elite 4 The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. $400 $345 Buy Now

Verne Bottle Opener Wayfair Verne Bottle Opener If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer! $20 $17 Buy Now

Hydroflask 12 oz Mug Hydroflask Hydroflask 12 oz Mug The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like. $28 Buy Now

Reigning Champ Hoodie Nordstrom Reigning Champ Hoodie These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray. $165 Buy Now

Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet Shinola Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet This minimalist, bi-fold leather wallet from Shinola has eight slots for cards and a wide bill pocket. Made from Italian vachetta leather, this wallet is available in black and tan. $165 Buy Now

Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Personalization Mall Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days. $30 Buy Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $45 $41 Buy Now

Coach Trekker Bag Coach Outlet Coach Trekker Bag Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 50% off. $698 $349 Buy Now

Omsom Mega Bundle Omsom Omsom Mega Bundle If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week." The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter. $70 $65 Buy Now

