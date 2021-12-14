Shopping

Last Chance To Get the Cutest Christmas Cards and Holiday Cards Online To Send This Year

By Kyley Warren‍
The Cutest Holiday Cards to Send This Year 2021
Paper Source

Time is running out to get your custom holiday cards this year! But don't skip it -- the thrill of receiving a meaningful card or email from someone special is pretty incomparable. And few have depicted it better than Meg Ryan's character, Kathleen Kelly, in the '90s cult-favorite romcom, You've Got Mail: "I turn on my computer. I wait impatiently as it connects. I go online, and my breath catches in my chest until I hear three little words: 'You've got mail'." 

While you might not be experiencing the same levels of email angst as Ryan's character in the Nora Ephron flick, you've likely already pondered the inevitability of having to send a digital Christmas card or paper holiday card -- which brings about a certain kind of stress in itself.

Sometimes an ecard doesn't cut it and custom holidays are the way to go. To help simplify the whole affair, the ET Style team has searched far and wide across the Internet and found (at least, what we believe to be) the cutest holiday cards to send for Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali or whatever else you'll be celebrating this season. With physical and digital options from Minted, Zazzle, Papier and Shutterfly, among others, the options are seemingly endless.

Ahead, shop the absolute best holiday cards to send to friends, family and co-workers alike this season.

Sweet Stamp Holiday Card
Sweet Stamp Holiday Card
Shutterfly
Sweet Stamp Holiday Card
Shoppers love the way this Christmas greeting card mirrors a vintage stamp.
$2 PER CARD
You Get A Holiday Greeting Card
You Get A Holiday Greeting Card
Paper Source
You Get A Holiday Greeting Card
Why gift people cars to make their holiday wishes come true when you can just gift everyone a holiday greeting card? It's not a personalized card, but it sends a personal message! 
$5 PER CARD
12 Squares of Christmas Holiday Card
12 Squares of Christmas Holiday Card
Papier
12 Squares of Christmas Holiday Card
Shoppers love the fresh "12 Days of Christmas" spin on this photo-heavy holiday card design.
$2 PER CARD
Ruff Year Dog Holiday Card
Ruff Year Dog Holiday Card
Zazzle
Ruff Year Dog Holiday Card
These days, there's no better way to say "happy holidays" than with a photo of your cute pup.
$2 PER CARD
Minimal Mistletoe Holiday Card
Minimal Mistletoe Holiday Card
Papier
Minimal Mistletoe Holiday Card
Spice up your holiday season with a minimalistic mistletoe card.
$2 PER CARD
Happy Hanukkah Holiday Card
Happy Hanukkah Holiday Card
Zazzle
Happy Hanukkah Holiday Card
Celebrate peace, love and light this Hanukkah with Zazzle's simple, matte option is the perfect card.
$3 PER CARD
From Us To You Holiday Card
From Us to You Holiday Card
Shutterfly
From Us To You Holiday Card
Forget the extra design elements -- send this photo card to all of the people you love this holiday season.
$2 PER CARD
Merry & Dwight Holiday Card
Merry & Dwight Holiday Card
Paper Source
Merry & Dwight Holiday Card
Not everyone appreciates holiday photo cards. For them, it's not a proper holiday Office party if Dwight Schrute isn't somehow involved.
$6 PER CARD
Love From Afar Holiday Card
Love From Afar Holiday Card
Papier
Love From Afar Holiday Card
Even if you can't be with your loved ones this Christmas, you can send them love from afar with this delicate, neutral photo Christmas card.
$2 PER CARD
Christmas Typography Holiday Card
Christmas Typography Holiday Card
Minted
Christmas Typography Holiday Card
Add some modern design flair to your Christmas photo cards with this creative style for a festive season.
$2 AND UP PER CARD
Watercolor Botanical Holiday Card
Watercolor Botanical Holiday Card
Minted
Watercolor Botanical Holiday Card
Remove the stress of holiday photos altogether and this classic, intricately-designed card will brighten Christmas Day for your loved one.
$2 PER CARD
Very Merry Portrait Holiday Card
Very Merry Portrait Holiday Card
Minted
Very Merry Portrait Holiday Card
Minimalistic and merry -- this artwork has all the makings of an unforgettable holiday card to send your seasons greetings.
$3 PER CARD
Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card
Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card
Paper Source
Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card
The Schitt's Creek fan in your life deserves this. If you want to make this Christmas wish come true, you can buy this option online and pick it up at the store.   
$6 PER CARD
Festive Arch Holiday Card
Festive Arch Holiday Card
Minted
Festive Arch Holiday Card
Spread holiday cheer with this colorful, arch-centric design from Minted.
$2 AND UP PER CARD
Colorful & Joyful Holiday Card
Colorful & Joyful Holiday Card
Minted
Colorful & Joyful Holiday Card
Let the photos do the talking with this "joyful" holiday card. Personalized Christmas cards are better than presents!
$2 AND UP PER CARD
GroupGreeting Digital Greeting Cards
Groupgreeting
GroupGreeting
GroupGreeting Digital Greeting Cards
Craft digital, signable cards for the whole family, friend group or office to enjoy. With this digital greeting card subscription service, the fun of holiday cards can last all year long. 
$5 PER CARD
A Normal Christmas Holiday Card
A Normal Christmas Holiday Card
Minted
A Normal Christmas Holiday Card
Celebrate your delightfully quirky and imperfect family with this refreshing holiday card.
$3 PER CARD
Farmhouse Wreath Holiday Card
Farmhouse Wreath Holiday Card
Zazzle
Farmhouse Wreath Holiday Card
Put your favorite photos of 2021 on full display pictures in the shape of a wreath on this custom card.
$2 PER CARD
Watercolor Festival Menorah Holiday Card
Watercolor Festival Menorah Holiday Card
Zazzle
Watercolor Festival Menorah Holiday Card
Pair a cute photo with this watercolor design, and you've got a perfect holiday card on your hands.
$1 PER CARD
Joyful Forest Holiday Card
Joyful Forest Holiday Card
Minted
Joyful Forest Holiday Card
Embrace the darker hues of winter with this forest-friendly holiday design from Minted to spread Christmas cheer.
$3 PER CARD
Happy Hopes Holiday Card
Happy Hopes Holiday Card
Shutterfly
Happy Hopes Holiday Card
Keep it sweet and simple with this hopeful holiday card from Shutterfly.
$2 PER CARD

