Time is running out to get your custom holiday cards this year! But don't skip it -- the thrill of receiving a meaningful card or email from someone special is pretty incomparable. And few have depicted it better than Meg Ryan's character, Kathleen Kelly, in the '90s cult-favorite romcom, You've Got Mail: "I turn on my computer. I wait impatiently as it connects. I go online, and my breath catches in my chest until I hear three little words: 'You've got mail'."

While you might not be experiencing the same levels of email angst as Ryan's character in the Nora Ephron flick, you've likely already pondered the inevitability of having to send a digital Christmas card or paper holiday card -- which brings about a certain kind of stress in itself.

Sometimes an ecard doesn't cut it and custom holidays are the way to go. To help simplify the whole affair, the ET Style team has searched far and wide across the Internet and found (at least, what we believe to be) the cutest holiday cards to send for Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali or whatever else you'll be celebrating this season. With physical and digital options from Minted, Zazzle, Papier and Shutterfly, among others, the options are seemingly endless.

Ahead, shop the absolute best holiday cards to send to friends, family and co-workers alike this season.

Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card Paper Source Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card The Schitt's Creek fan in your life deserves this. If you want to make this Christmas wish come true, you can buy this option online and pick it up at the store. $6 PER CARD Buy Now

GroupGreeting Digital Greeting Cards GroupGreeting GroupGreeting Digital Greeting Cards Craft digital, signable cards for the whole family, friend group or office to enjoy. With this digital greeting card subscription service, the fun of holiday cards can last all year long. $5 PER CARD Buy Now

