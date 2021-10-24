The holidays right around the corner and holiday shopping is starting, well, now. That’s why ET has put together a comprehensive list of great gifts-- all under $100-- to ease the stress of shopping for your loved ones.

Since the supply chain is going through a second year of severe delays, many shoppers are jumping on those holiday lists extra early this year to avoid that last minute scramble and everyone’s worst nightmare-- that one holy grail gift idea ending up out of stock before it’s in your cart. If you’re looking to join these holiday season early birds, now is a great time.

From brands and retailers including Spanx, Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Columbia, Burts Bees and more, shop skincare, makeup, clothing, footwear, cooking supplies, home goods and more.

Whoever you’re shopping for this year, there’s most definitely a gift on this list that will make the most perfect present for any occasion- or just because. Here are the best holiday gifts under $100.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Not only can you use it as a yogurt maker and turn dried beans into cooked beans in a half hour, it also acts as a slow cooker. On top of that, its compact size is great for small kitchens. One rave review from a shopper said it changed her life. $70 Buy Now

BarkBox Subscription BarkBox BarkBox Subscription BarkBox offers several pet subscription box options, and each includes two toys, two bags of natural treats and a meaty chew that are all based on a theme. Personalize a monthly delivery for a friend's beloved pup based on their size and name. $23 AND UP Sign Up

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. $35 Buy Now

Himalayan Salt Lamp Urban Outfitters Himalayan Salt Lamp Wellness gurus say that Himalayan salt lamps can improve mood, freshen air and even improve allergy symptoms. While there is scant medical evidence to corroborate these claims, they are a pretty nightstand accessory, and they cast a warm, soothing light — which is good enough for us. $34 Buy Now

Meepo massage gun Meepo via Amazon Meepo massage gun This highly-rated massage gun comes with six interchangeable massage heads designed to work out kinks in any muscle group. $40 Buy Now

DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit DAVIDsTEA DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience. $19 Buy Now

Miller Backpack Herschel Herschel Miller Backpack Herschel The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical. $70 Buy Now

Bamboo Bath Caddy XcE via Amazon Bamboo Bath Caddy While a rubber ducky might make bath time lots of fun for a baby, working moms and dads might prefer a bath caddy. This stylish caddy easily holds a book, an e-reader or a glass of something tasty. $37 Buy Now

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane L'Occitane Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. $93 Buy Now

Orion Backpack, Small Herschel Herschel Orion Backpack, Small Herschel The Herschel Orion Backpack is crafted with textured nylon and smooth leather. This backpack has a leather front storage pocket and adjustable slim shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five unique colors, too. $90 Buy Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following and for good reason. With Spanx's contoured Power Waistband, this style gives you a flat tummy and reviewers say, shapes your butt. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $98 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $60 $45 Buy Now

Allbirds Tree Runners Allbirds Allbirds Tree Runners The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $98 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

