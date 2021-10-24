Shopping

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 -- Sephora, Instant Pot, JBL and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Gifts under $100
ETonline

The holidays right around the corner and holiday shopping is starting, well, now. That’s why ET has put together a comprehensive list of great gifts-- all under $100-- to ease the stress of shopping for your loved ones. 

Since the supply chain is going through a second year of severe delays, many shoppers are jumping on those holiday lists extra early this year to avoid that last minute scramble and everyone’s worst nightmare-- that one holy grail gift idea ending up out of stock before it’s in your cart. If you’re looking to join these holiday season early birds, now is a great time. 

From brands and retailers including Spanx, Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Columbia, Burts Bees and more, shop skincare, makeup, clothing, footwear, cooking supplies, home goods and more. 

Whoever you’re shopping for this year, there’s most definitely a gift on this list that will make the most perfect present for any occasion- or just because. Here are the best holiday gifts under $100. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and stocking stuffers in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper
Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper
Nordstrom
Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper
Make sure your loved one has cozy winter with these shearling slippers from Ugg. 
$100
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
Make sure your clothes are wrinkle-free when you head back to the office! This steamer for clothes is an Amazon bestseller. 
$26
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Courtesy of Brand
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
$45
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
$49
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug, Stainless Steel
Amazon
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug
This insulated mug from Yeti will be the essential gift for anyone who wants to keep a warm beverage with them wherever they go during winter.
$47
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$20$16
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Sterilizer Slow Cooker Rice Cooker Steamer Saute Yogurt Maker and Warmer 3 Quart 11 One-Touch Programs
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Not only can you use it as a yogurt maker and turn dried beans into cooked beans in a half hour, it also acts as a slow cooker. On top of that, its compact size is great for small kitchens. One rave review from a shopper said it changed her life. 
$70
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle at Sephora
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle
Sephora
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle at Sephora
This candle from Jackie Aina's FORVR Mood brand doubles as home decor and a scented candle. It has a warm, sweet fragrance of almond cream, honey and vanilla bean. 
$38
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
QVC
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
From an Azure Rose & Collagen Face Mask and Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream, to the L'Occitane Almond Milk Oil and Sunday Riley A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum, the TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar (a product of QVC) truly has it all.
$79$65
BarkBox Subscription
BarkBox
BarkBox
BarkBox Subscription
BarkBox offers several pet subscription box options, and each includes two toys, two bags of natural treats and a meaty chew that are all based on a theme. Personalize a monthly delivery for a friend's beloved pup based on their size and name. 
$23 AND UP
Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini
This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 
$35
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
A classic navy blue pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a simply chic pin dot pattern. 
$78 AT KATE SPADE
Himalayan Salt Lamp
Himalayan salt lamp
Urban Outfitters
Himalayan Salt Lamp
Wellness gurus say that Himalayan salt lamps can improve mood, freshen air and even improve allergy symptoms. While there is scant medical evidence to corroborate these claims, they are a pretty nightstand accessory, and they cast a warm, soothing light — which is good enough for us.
$34
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
"Sweater Weather" is the name of this candle and that's all you need to know. 
$32
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Save $40 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display with Alexa.
$110$70
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a hiker's staple. 
$60 AND UP
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Amazon
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.
$20$18
Meepo massage gun
Meepo massage gun
Meepo via Amazon
Meepo massage gun
This highly-rated massage gun comes with six interchangeable massage heads designed to work out kinks in any muscle group.
$40
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
$130$81
Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar
Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar
Amazon
Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar
This one isn't ready for International Dog Day, but if you're thinking ahead to the holidays, you can pre-order the Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar as a fun gift for your favorite dog lover for 2022. 
$16 AT AMAZON
#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
#followme Matching Adult Onesie for Family
Amazon
#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
If you're going to get matching pajamas for the entire family, you might as well get one for the family pup, too!
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience.
$19
Miller Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Miller Backpack
Herschel
Miller Backpack
Herschel
The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical.
$70
Bamboo Bath Caddy
Bamboo bath caddy
XcE via Amazon
Bamboo Bath Caddy
While a rubber ducky might make bath time lots of fun for a baby, working moms and dads might prefer a bath caddy. This stylish caddy easily holds a book, an e-reader or a glass of something tasty.
$37
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$74
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
$10
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
$60$45
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Amazon
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Pamper your sweetheart with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
$15$14
Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane
L’occitane en Provence Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L'Occitane
Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane
This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. 
$93
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
The Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser disperses a relaxing scented mist of essential oils. It has a decorative ceramic cover and built-in timer and automatic shut-off. 
$70
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
$35
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$18$14
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Spray
Macy's
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant, fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.
$30 AND UP
Byredo Bibliothèque Candle at Nordstrom
Byredo Bibliotheque Candle
Nordstrom
Byredo Bibliothèque Candle at Nordstrom
Bibliothèque translates to library and this luxurious Byredo candle smells like the cozy, velvety vibe of a space filled with books and leather chairs. Notes include peach, violet and patchouli. 
$85
Orion Backpack, Small
Herschel
Herschel Orion Backpack Small
Herschel
Orion Backpack, Small
Herschel
The Herschel Orion Backpack is crafted with textured nylon and smooth leather. This backpack has a leather front storage pocket and adjustable slim shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five unique colors, too.
$90
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx faux leather leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following and for good reason. With Spanx's contoured Power Waistband, this style gives you a flat tummy and reviewers say, shapes your butt. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$98
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG
The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year.
$90
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. 
$42 AT LULUS
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60$45
Allbirds Tree Runners
Allbirds tree runners
Allbirds
Allbirds Tree Runners
The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
$98 AT ALLBIRDS

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon