Girl Scouts reporting for duty!

Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, and her Girl Scout Troop paid a special visit this week to the assisted living community where Chrissy's dad lives. In photos and video the mom of four shared on Instagram, fans can see Luna, 8, and her fellow Girl Scouts making ranch dressing and serving pigs in a blanket at the center, including to her grandpa, Ron Teigen Sr.

"At the age of 84, my dad has officially become part of the assisted living community!" the TV personality explained on Instagram. "It is so wonderful to have him just minutes away from us now, seeing him so happy and thriving. Yesterday our Girl Scouts went over to serve pigs in a blanket (national food holidays are my kryptonite!) and make friendship bracelets with all the incredibly sweet residents."

The famous foodie also leaned on her kitchen skills and conducted a cooking lesson for the girls. "I also got to teach them the insanely important life skill of making the best ranch dressing - hidden valley BUTTERMILK ranch, the buttermilk packet is crucial) (probably the first ranch dressing badge in Girl Scouts?)" she quipped in her Instagram post caption. "If you are able, volunteering at a retirement home, nursing home or assisted living community can be such a fulfilling and beautiful experience. My mom has been taking my sister and I since we were little, and now it’s just so special to get to go and see pops too. I try to go as often as possible, and my cup is filled every time. They also might have the best fluffy meatloaf in the game. 🤍🤍🤍."

Back in 2019, Ron filed for divorce from Chrissy's mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen. Aside from Chrissy, the former couple also share another daughter, Tina. A year earlier, John Legend's other half addressed her parents' separate living situation as Vilailuck resided with the celebrity pair.

"He comes by every day and they're married," she told Us Weekly of her dad. "It just works for them. It's a good family life. We're all very close, very tight–knit."

This January, Chrissy revealed that her mom -- who became a familiar face to fans over the years -- had moved to Thailand.

"She is meant to go live her best life," Teigen said in an interview on SiriusXM Today Show Radio's The Happy Hour. "She obviously loves taking care of her grandchildren, but seeing her every day at home, doing that and being there with us, was so special and so amazing. But she's young enough that she needs to go off and be happy."

