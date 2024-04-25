Chrissy Teigen had a close call on the red carpet Wednesday night at the premiere of the Netflix series, A Man In Full. The 38-year-old model, cookbook author and mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black dress with yellow polka dots.

However, a gust of wind almost gave her a wardrobe malfunction, as the slit in the front blew open and Teigen moved quickly to keep her ensemble in place.

Of course, the TV personality laughed off the moment after cracking a funny face, even joking, "It's, like, a tool now. It's not even a vagina."

Chrissy Teigen attends the Los Angeles special screening of Netflix's A Man In Full at TUDUM Theater on April 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Her husband, John Legend, also stepped out onto the red carpet at the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles, posing next to his wife and helping to keep her dress in place.

Teigen, who spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet, revealed that she was under the weather at the event, powering through an illness.

"I have all the sicknesses of our children," she said, laughing, and stepping back to keep others from contracting anything she may have had.

Near-wardrobe malfunctions and sickness aside, Teigen also took to her Instagram Story to show her body's reaction to attending events.

Chrissy Teigen shows her anxiety hives on Instagram. - Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"Anxiety hives before every event," she wrote on a video, showing a red patch on her chest while in the car on the way to the premiere.

Teigen and Legend spoke with ET about snagging a jar of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard jam preserves, which she showed off on Instagram, making a tasty sandwich.

"That sandwich was, like, incredible. One of the best bites I've had in a long time," Legend marveled while thinking back to the quick breakfast dish. "I want that exact sandwich again."

"It was pretty epic," Teigen added.

Man in Full premieres May 2 on Netflix.

