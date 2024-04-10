Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's four kids are falling into the sibling rhythm pretty easily, the couple says.

Talking with ET from the City Harvest 2024 Gala honoring the 45-year-old "All of Me" crooner on Wednesday, the pair gave an update on how their two older kids, Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, are adjusting to welcoming not one, but two siblings last year.

In January 2023, the couple announced the birth of their second daughter, Esti Maxine, after previously disclosing their heartbreaking pregnancy loss in September 2020. In June, just months after they welcomed Esti, Legend and Teigen, 38, shared that thanks to a surrogate, their family had grown by one more with the birth of Wren Alexander.

So how are the four siblings getting along these days? The proud mom and dad tell ET that their offspring may bicker here and there but at the end of the day, they are thick as thieves.

"Sometimes," Legend said on whether or not Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren are getting along.

"They really are," added the Cravings author. "Luna and Miles are very competitive with each other, but they love the babies. They're very into the babies."

She added, "Miles has teamed up with Wren and Luna has teamed up with Esti and now it's all against us."

It's surely been a hectic transition period for the family of six, who recently ended up stranded at the Dubai airport on the way back from Thailand. The group was visiting Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, after she previously moved out of their California home in January.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their four children during a recent trip to Thailand. - Instagram

Despite the travel woes, Teigen and Legend were able to make it back to New York in time for the City Harvest event honoring The Voice coach for his contributions to the charity, whose mission is to address food insecurity in the nation's largest city. The event, hosted by Taye Diggs, is held annually and was co-chaired by Teigen -- a previous honoree.

Before heading into the event, the couple shared why they work so closely with the foundation that is responsible for providing meals to those in need and what it means to be honored.

"I got it six years earlier but ---," Teigen said as Legend went on to talk about the accomplishment. "It's fine."

"She got it six years ago, so I'm just trying to catch up with my wife," he joked. "We've been supporting City Harvest for a long time. We love this organization, we love what they do, we loved raising money for them over the years and we just know that it's going to help feed people in New York City and these folks need it and we're happy to help."

