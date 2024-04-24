Jeff Daniels cannot believe it has been three decades since the first Dumb and Dumber movie was released in theaters.

Talking with ET's Cassie DiLaura from the premiere of his new Netflix show, A Man in Full, on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor joked about his role as Harry in the iconic 1994 comedy and what it means to have the film -- which was written by the Farrelly brothers and also starred Jim Carrey -- celebrate such a major anniversary.

"And we're still that stupid," he said, laughing. "That was great. I loved doing that movie. I love Jim [Carrey], the Farrelly brothers and yeah, I have nothing but fond memories of that."

As for where his character would be today -- 10 years after the sequel, Dumb and Dumber To, hit theaters -- the two-time Emmy Award-winning actor said he fears what kind of position Harry would be in if the audience caught up with him.

"It's scary to think where Harry might be now because I played him like he had an IQ of eight. A single-digit IQ," Daniels said. "I don't know where someone with an IQ of eight would end up, but it's probably not in a good place."

Sadly for fans hoping that he and Carrey, 62, might have something special up their sleeves for the film's milestone anniversary, The Newsroom alum said there haven't been conversations about any kind of reunion.

Instead, he sent a message directly to Carrey. "Just that, I love you, Lloyd. I love you, Lloyd. You're just my forever, Lloyd," the actor joked, referencing Carrey's character in the film.

For right now, Daniels is focused on promoting his new series, in which he stars as Charlie Croker, a real estate tycoon who must fight his way back to the top after bankruptcy and legal woes.

He told ET that it was the writing of The Practice creator David E. Kelley and the promise of Regina King as a director that initially caught his eye, but the script sold him on it ultimately.

"I read the first episode, and I just said, 'This guy, this Charlie Croker guy is larger than life. He is the star in his own show,'" he told ET of his character.

A Man in Full also stars Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, William Jackson Harper and Lucy Liu.

The show hits the streaming platform on May 2.

