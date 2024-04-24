Meghan Markle surprised fans when she made her return to Instagram earlier this year, promoting her new entrepreneurial endeavor, American Riviera Orchard -- a brand of artisanal jam preserves. As it turns out, her new jam already has some famous fans.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently walked the red carpet at the premiere of the new Netflix series A Man In Full -- held at the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, ahead of the show's May 2 premiere -- and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about the tasty preserves.

Teigen took to Instagram Wednesday morning to show off the jam -- which was sent to her and several other celebs as Markle works to build the brand -- and to share a video of herself and her kids making sandwiches with bacon, brie and the jam.

"That sandwich was, like, incredible. One of the best bites I've had in a long time," Legend marveled while thinking back to the quick breakfast dish. "I want that exact sandwich again."

"It was pretty epic," Teigen added.

The cookbook author and model explained how, when she occasionally gets hand-crafted artisanal ingredients or food items, it's hard to bring herself to actually cook with them.

"You don't want to use it, because I don't want to lose it," Teigen said. "So now, I feel like we did the sandwich, and now I'm gonna keep [the jam] in my fridge forever."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's new series 'A Man In Full' on April 24, 2024. - Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

While Teigen and Legend said that they haven't gotten a chance to do "a double date" with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, Teigen recalled that she and Markle do have something of a past link when it comes to their acting careers.

"I was on Deal or No Deal ages ago," Teigen said, as Legend explained they are "both Deal or No Deal alumni."

While Markle was one of the game show's briefcase models during the first two seasons of the show, Teigen said her own time on the series was much more brief.

"I didn't actually make it past -- I was not one of the [briefcase] girls for more than two episodes," Teigen recalled. "Because I couldn't do any choreography or anything. So they demoted me to a banker girl."

That being said, the pair both appeared together during a few episodes in season 2.

Meghan Markle as a model on 'Deal or No Deal' in 2006. - Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex launched the official IG account for American Riviera Orchard back in March. Meghan appeared in a brief video shared on the account's Instagram Story, where she was in a kitchen and in a garden. There was no indication at the time what the company's primary product would be.

This marked Meghan's first official return to social media since 2020 -- when she and Harry shut down their joint Instagram and Twitter accounts dedicated to their Sussex Royal brand after stepping away from their royal duties.

