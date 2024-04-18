Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer have reunited. No, it's not for a Suits reunion, but it's certainly mother-approved.

Spencer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos alongside the Duchess of Sussex and Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms who is grieving the loss of her 9-year-old son, George, following a sudden illness. In the post, Zajfen sits between the Suits stars as they pose for the camera and share a few laughs while wearing matching T-shirts with the words "Love like a mother" emblazoned on the front.

In the caption, Spencer, mother to 15-year-old son, Roman, shared a caption celebrating all mothers for their relentless determination and unconditional love.

"We lift each other up with love. We inspire & build community with this love," she shared in her caption. "We give it to each other and receive it -- so deeply & boldly."

Spencer went on to say she's proud to support the Alliance of Moms community and "their mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care." Spencer also shared that proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts the trio is wearing "will benefit the impactful work of the Alliance of Moms & support essential services, education, & advocacy so that young parents in foster care & their children can heal & thrive."

Markle, of course, shares son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, with Prince Harry. Zajfen shares daughter Lily with husband Julian. In honor of George, the Zajfens set up a fundraiser benefiting the pediatric electro-physiology fund at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where Markle recently visited as part of the Make March Matter campaign.

Spencer and Markle starred on the hit USA Network series Suits. Spencer had a recurring role as Dana "Scottie" Scott, the powerhouse attorney who traveled to and from London to square off against Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) both in and out of the courtroom.

Suits premiered in June 2011 on USA Network and aired 134 episodes in nine seasons. The final episode aired in September 2019. The series starred Markle (Rachel Zane), Spencer, Macht, Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson).

The show enjoyed quite the resurgence when the series hit Netflix. Spencer spoke to ET in December and shared her reaction to the show's renewed popularity. She also shared with ET that she had no idea the show had hit a streaming milestone until the cast group chat enlightened her.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane and Abigail Spencer as Dana Scott in Suits. - Getty

"I was actually in Europe at the time, and I was walking around, and all of a sudden, everyone knew my first and last name," recalled Spencer, who, among other co-stars, attended Markle and Harry's royal wedding. "And I was like, what, what is going on? And so then I was on a text chain with the cast, and they were like, 'We're the number one show in the world.' And also, it was during the strike, so we couldn't talk about it. We couldn't promote the show. And it was really interesting how this new wave of streaming and shows can come back around again. It's been crazy."

On the heels of that success, the Suits universe is expanding, with Bryan Greenberg the latest actor to join the spinoff dubbed Suits: L.A.

