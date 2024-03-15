Bryan Greenberg is joining the Suits universe.

Deadline reported Thursday that the One Tree Hill and How to Make It in America alum has been cast as a series regular for the Suits spinoff dubbed Suits: L.A. The casting news comes just in time, as the outlet reported production is scheduled to begin in late March in Vancouver, site of where Suits filmed a majority of episodes during its 9-season run on USA network.

Apart from the aforementioned shows, Greenberg is also known for his roles in Hulu's The Mindy Project and the 2011 romcom Friends with Benefits. He'll star opposite Forest Whitaker in the upcoming MGM+ series Emperor of Ocean Park.

In the Suits spinoff, Greenberg will play Rick Dodsen, Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Greenberg's casting comes a month after it was announced that Amel joined the cast to play the role of former New York prosecutor who reinvents himself to represent the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

The news comes after ET confirmed that NBC has ordered the pilot for the spinoff of the hugely popular series that starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

Suits: L.A. will also star Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as ERica Rollins, Troy Winbush as Kevin and Alice Lee as Leah.

The logline for the series reads, "[Ted's] firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits creator Aaron Korsh, along with David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein, are set to executive produce the series. Victoria Mahoney will direct its pilot episode.

The news comes months after Deadline reported that Korsh was working on developing a new legal drama that would not be a reboot of the original show, but rather in the same vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises.

Suits: L.A. is the second spinoff of the original series, which aired from 2011 to 2019 and experienced a resurgence in recent years thanks to its arrival on Netflix. Pearson, which followed Torres' Jessica Pearson as she navigated law and politics in Chicago, was canceled in 2019 after one season.

The original Suits cast recently reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes, sans Markle.

"It's so nice to see old friends again," Rafferty told ET ahead of the ceremony, with Macht agreeing, "It's exciting. I'll see some of my cast members from the show. I'll see some friends from some movies that I've made years ago. It’s nice to be included in the evening."

