Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty had a Suits reunion on Sunday at the 2024 Golden Globes!

Macht and Adams hit the stage at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, to present the Best Television Series, Drama category (which went to HBO's Succession). While it had been reported that Macht and Adams were scheduled to be presenters at the show, Torres and Rafferty's appearance was a surprise to everyone when they later joined their counterparts onstage.

The only ones missing from the reunion, of course, were Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman. Adams spoke to ET on the red carpet and confirmed the existence of a text chain but then played coy about what goes down in it. Adams said the text chain is cool and all, but it does have a flaw.

"Mostly, I'm just trying to get Gabriel to respond," Adams quipped. "Honestly, he's slow on the text and he has like six different numbers now because he lives in England. So, we're just trying to find out which number works."

Macht and Adams, of course, portrayed corporate lawyers Harvey Specter and Mike Ross on the hit USA Network series, which also starred Markle (paralegal Rachel Zane), Rafferty (executive assistant Donna Paulsen), Hoffman (senior partner Louis Litt) and Torres (managing partner Jessica Pearson).

In Suits, which aired 134 episodes in nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, Specter hires Ross despite Ross never attending or graduating from law school or any other school for that matter. Ross' gift? He's armed with a photographic memory. Together, Harvey and Mike become a force to be reckoned with, but they also find themselves jumping through hoops to keep their secret from being exposed.

The final episode aired in September 2019, and its success spawned a short-lived spinoff (Pearson), but it wasn't until the series landed on Netflix last summer when it truly enjoyed unprecedented success. In July, Nielsen reported that the legal drama set a streaming record from June 26 to July 2. During that week, Suits, which began streaming on Netflix on June 17, had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, setting the record for an acquired series. The record was previously held by Manifest, which had 2.49 billion watch minutes from June 14 to 20, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to topping the viewership on the acquired shows list for the week in question, Suits (originally titled A Legal Mind) also led the overall list. The Witcher came in second with 1.31 billion minutes of viewing, and The Bear rounded up the top three with 1.01 billion minutes.

In October, Deadline reported that Aaron Korsh, the series creator, was in development of a new legal drama for NBCUniversal. The outlet reported that the new legal drama would not be a Suits spinoff, a revival or a reboot, but more in the same vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises.

The new series will feature new characters in a new location. Deadline reported that the new series could be based in Los Angeles. Suits was based in New York City, though it primarily filmed in Toronto.

