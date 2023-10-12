The Suits universe is expanding, and it's been months in the making.

Aaron Korsh, the series creator, has been developing a new legal drama for NBCUniversal over the last four months, according to Deadline, who was first to report the news. The outlet, citing sources, says this would not be a spinoff, a revival or a reboot, but more in the same vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises.

The new series will feature new characters in a new location. Deadline is reporting that the new series could be based in Los Angeles. Suits was based in New York City, though it was filmed in Toronto.

If the new series is ordered (and it looks like it's headed that way, with discussions about who will produce and executive produce already taking place) it would become the third show spawned by Suits. As ardent fans will recall, Pearson was the show's first spinoff. Pearson followed Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) navigating law and politics after her move from the Big Apple to the Windy City. The series, however, was short-lived, as it was canceled in 2019 after just one season.

The network, Deadline reports, is in discussions to bring back Korsh as its creator and executive producer, alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman.

Suits premiered in June 2011 on USA Network and aired 134 episodes in nine seasons. The final episode aired in September 2019. The series starred Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) and Torres (Jessica Pearson), and it centers around Mike -- quite literally -- stumbling his way into one of the most powerful corporate law firms in Manhattan, thanks to his photographic memory.

Harvey hires him at Pearson Hardman (later Pearson, Specter, Litt), despite Mike not possessing a law degree, much less one from Harvard Law School, which is where Pearson Hardman only hires from (that rule is ultimately bent for Markle's character who ends up at Columbia).

Together, Harvey and Mike become a force to be reckoned with, but they also have to avoid landmines in an effort to keep Mike's secret from being exposed.

The series had a considerable following when it aired on USA Network -- drawing millions of viewers each week -- but nothing like the success it enjoyed this summer when the first eight seasons dropped on Netflix. Almost instantly, Suits became one of the most popular shows in the streaming platform's history. According to Deadline, Suits last week leaped past Ozark for the most No. 1 overall finishes in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 ever.

