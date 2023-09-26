Patrick J. Adams is feeling nostalgic, and in the process he's sharing never-before-seen photos of Meghan Markle on the set of Suits.

Adams took to Instagram on Monday and shared two posts where he tells the world how much he misses his friends. In one post, Adams shares a photo of Sarah Rafferty (who played Donna Paulsen) and Markle (Rachel Zane) hanging out in Rick Hoffman's (Louis Litt) office.

Paulsen is on her phone looking up at the camera while Markle is lying on her back with her bare feet up. The following post is a carousel of black-and-white photos, the first of which shows Markle in a candid post. Adams also posted photos of Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Hoffman, Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) and Max Topplin (Harold Gunderson).

"I miss my friends," Adams captioned the photo featuring Paulsen and Markle. He captioned the second post, "Each and every one of them."

Suits, which aired its final episode nearly four years ago, enjoyed an enormous resurgence this past summer after it became available for streaming. The show, created by Aaron Korsh, premiered in June 2011 on USA Network and aired 134 episodes in nine seasons. The final episode aired in September 2019.

Earlier this summer, Suits has become one of the top 10 shows on Netflix and had an estimated 18 billion minutes of watch time on the streaming giant as of last month. The series centers around Adams' character, Mike, barreling his way into one of the most powerful corporate law firms in Manhattan, largely due to his photographic memory.

Harvey hires him at Pearson Hardman (later Pearson, Specter, Litt), even though Mike doesn't possess a law degree, much less one from Harvard Law School, which is where Pearson Hardman only hires from (that rule is ultimately bent for Markle's character, who ends up at Columbia). Together, Harvey and Mike become a force to be reckoned with, but they also have to jump through hoops to avoid their secret from being exposed. Adams and Markle left Suits after season 7.

Speaking to TVLine following the show's resurgence, executive producer Gene Klein briefly spoke about the possibility of Markle coming back should there ever be a reboot.

"I would assume that's just not possible," he answered plainly when asked about Markle's possible involvement.

The Duchess of Sussex actually recently mentioned the possibility of a Suits reunion, albeit probably in jest. In a viral video to celebrate her 40th birthday in August 2021, she teased Melissa McCarthy about a big surprise she was planning to mark the milestone.

After a few wrong, but hilarious, guesses, McCarthy pulled out the big guns, joking, "Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?"

