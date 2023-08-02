Following Suits' resurgence in popularity and recent streaming record, could the USA Network legal drama -- which took its final bow almost four years ago -- be ready for a revival?

Nielsen reported last week that the Meghan Markle-led series, which aired from 2011-19, set a streaming record during the week of June 26 to July 2.

During that week, Suits, which began streaming on Netflix on June 17, had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, setting the record for an acquired series. The record was previously held by Manifest, which had 2.49 billion watch minutes from June 14 to 20, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Executive producer Gene Klein, who served as a non-writing producer during the show's nine-season run, spoke with TVLine this week about the show's resurgence in popularity and the possibility of getting the cast back together.

"I was surprised," Klein said of Suits' recent streaming success. "I'm very proud of the show. I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen. The first time the [Nielsen] weekly Top 10 came out and the first three seasons were in there, I thought, 'Well, if everyone just keeps on watching, this is going to go on for a while because they'll keep on moving through the seasons,' and that's exactly what's happening. People are sticking with it. It’s lovely."

As with many other popular past series, an increase in streaming numbers also leads to an increase in buzz about possible reboots, reunions, and revivals. Klein said that he's spoken vaguely to Suits creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh about the possibility, noting, "I'm expecting a call at some point."

"But I'm not aware of any serious conversations," he clarified. "It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

"It was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," he added. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friends."

As for the possibility of getting the Duchess of Sussex back as Rachel Zane, Klein is even less optimistic.

"I would assume that's just not possible," he answered plainly when asked about Markle's possible involvement.

The duchess has actually mentioned the possibility of a Suits reunion in the recent past, however it was clearly in jest. In a viral video to celebrate her 40th birthday in August 2021, she teased Melissa McCarthy about a big surprise she was planning to mark the milestone.

After a few wrong, but hilarious, guesses, McCarthy pulled out the big guns, joking, "Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?"

"OK, I love Suits, but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?" replied Markle.

"Why would the cast of Friends do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it," McCarthy fired back, referencing the sitcom's HBO Max reunion special in May 2021.

Suits season 1-8 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 9 is streaming on Peacock.

