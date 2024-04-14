Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are packing on the PDA days after announcing their two new Netflix shows.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew down to Wellington, Florida, where Harry, 39, participated in a charity polo match with his Royal Salute Sentebale Team. In photos, the couple was seen smooching after Harry's team defeated the Grand Champions Team with proceeds from the match going to young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

In pictures obtained by People, the 42-year-old Suits actress was also spotted filming with her longtime friend and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a charity polo match in Florida - Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Images via Getty Images

While her husband played, Meghan watched from the stands and cheered him on to victory before ultimately presenting him with a trophy (and a kiss) after the team's definite win.

For her apparel in the Florida heat and humidity, the Duchess of Sussex sported a white halter dress that bore a striking resemblance to her wedding reception dress. Her husband walked into the venue wearing a tan suit jacket, blue button-up shirt and white pants before he quickly changed into his uniform and put on his game face for the match.

Meghan and Harry share a kiss after his win at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge - Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle hands Prince Harry a trophy after his team won a charity polo match - Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Images via Getty Images

After the game, the mom and dad of two posed with Harry's teammates and other benefactors to the cause, which has long been one of Harry's primary philanthropic pursuits.

"Today, we raised funds to support our local teams on the ground deliver life-changing programs. The Sentebale team’s commitment plays an essential role in the lives of children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana, offering them hope, education and the means to combat the complex social challenges they face including high unemployment, poverty and the impact of HIV/AIDS," Harry said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with his teammates after their win on Friday - Getty Images

The Spare author first visited Lesotho in 2004 while on a gap year and instantly fell in love with the children and community that he found there, according to the British Royal Family's website.

He later set up the Sentebale charity in 2006 as a commitment of his own to the country, but also as a continuation of the work that his late mother, Princess Diana, was known for in regard to AIDS. The term "Sentebale" in Sesotho translates roughly to "forget me not."

Harry, of course, honors his late mother's legacy in numerous ways. Just last month, he appeared virtually at the Diana Legacy Awards in London, sidestepping an appearance with his estranged brother, Prince William. The appearance occurred as William's wife, Kate Middleton, was preparing to share widely that she had been diagnosed with cancer months after taking a leave of absence following an abdominal procedure.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Getty

The Florida polo match comes on the heels of the world learning that Harry and Meghan have more than just charitable pursuits on the brain. On Thursday, ET confirmed that the couple has not one, but two new shows in the works at Netflix, with Meghan taking the reins on a cooking and gardening series and Harry's show focusing on professional polo. Reports say the shows are both in early stages.

After the pair stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, they quickly signed a deal with Netflix and later released the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan and 2023's Heart of Invictus.

