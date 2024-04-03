Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently hosted a star-studded event honoring the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection -- one of the most extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts and documents.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a press release on their website detailing how the couple's foundation, The Archewell Foundation, partnered with The Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Art and Education to provide guests with a private tour of the collection on March 21.

In an Instagram post also shared on Tuesday, The Kinsey Collection posted photos of the gathering, which was held at Sofi Stadium at Hollywood Park -- where the collection first debuted during Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

The first slide of the gallery post features an image of Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, as they embrace Bernard and Shirley Kinsey. The rest of the photos showcase the night's events, including the couple's tour of the collection and the conversation with Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey moderated by Christine Messineo, Director of Frieze LA and NY. The four discussed the history and significance of Black art and how our communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history.

Actor David Oyelowo and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, are also featured in the carousel of photos. Doria is captured posing with Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

According to the press release, the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection is "one of the largest and most comprehensive private collections of African American art and historical artifacts in the world." The collection features rare primary source items from 1595 to the present day and fine art by an array of seminal artists, including Jacob Lawrence, Alma Thomas, Ernie Barnes, Bisa Butler and many more.

The collection aims to tell "the powerful and poignant story of Black history, spanning centuries of resilience, creativity, and triumph."

The award-winning collection is currently on view at the Holocaust Museum Houston through June 2024.

The special event is the latest surprise from the couple, who has been showing their support for various organizations since the year began.

Photos from Meghan's visit to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles as part of the Make March Matter campaign were recently released. During her visit last month, the mother of two spent a special afternoon with young patients, as she read three of her favorite children's books including Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat.

Meghan, who was dressed in a chic floral ensemble, got into character and engaged with the young patients as she took her time reading all of the books. While reading, the duchess participated in STEAM activities tied to each book that let patients explore counting, colors, problem solving and more.

At the end of her visit, Meghan took fun Polaroid pictures, which she personally signed for each patient. Before heading out the door, she was gifted a sticker and a hug. Meghan was not joined by her husband, or their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The week prior to her hospital visit, Meghan and Harry traveled to Texas for SXSW and made a surprise visit to the family of Irma Garcia -- who was one of the 21 people killed during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

The news was shared on X (formally Twitter) by Irma's nephew, John Martinez.

"MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE !?!?!?! they’re such a beautiful couple and i’m so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family #UvaldeStrong #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry," he tweeted alongside a series of photos featuring Meghan and Harry posing with various family members -- and a cute family pet.

During the visit, Meghan and Harry joined the family in singing "Happy Birthday" to Irma's sister (with a cake brought by Meghan) and spoke with Irma's children and husband.

And earlier in the year, the duke and duchess made a surprise appearance at the premiere of the new biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, held at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica.

ET was exclusively on the red carpet at the January event as the happy couple posed for photos and spoke with members of Bob's family, who came out to show their support for the film.

A source told ET that Harry and Meghan have long been fans of Bob's music and message and have a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them. "They were delighted to attend," the source said.

Kingsley Ben-Adir -- the actor who takes on the role of the iconic reggae singer -- said that he was honored to meet the couple in Bob's home country. "They wanted to see the film and, you know, I met them afterward and they're really nice people," Kingsley said. "I think [they're] big Bob Marley fans."

Rohan Marley, son of the famed Jamaican singer, told ET he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the royals at the premiere in Kingston. "That was crazy," Rohan said. "A lot of things happening in England so it's nice that they get to see that."

British actor James Norton, who plays Chris Blackwell in the biopic, said he had a similar reaction to seeing the pair but that he took it as a sign of the film's importance.

"Harry and Meghan in Jamaica was mad, it was bizarre," James said. "I mean, really lovely. Like, you know, just shows the love for Bob Marley and his music is just so global and you can be Harry and Megan, you can be, you know, a guy from Trench Town and Bob's music speaks to you."

Jamaican actress Naomi Cowan, however, said she saw the couple, but didn't feel the need to make a big fuss over their appearance.

"I heard a little rumor before, but then, what was so lovely was when they came into the theater, at least for me, it felt very normal, 'cause Jamaicans -- one thing I'll tell you about Jamaicans -- each Jamaican considers themself to be a star, so we appreciate celebrities but we don't make the biggest deal because we see ourselves as our own celebrity," Naomi joked. "So what was cool is that they walked in, it was actually quite quiet, very calm and they looked very comfortable and I was happy to see that."

