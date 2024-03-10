Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made one very special stop during their short visit to Texas!

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the family of Irma Garcia -- who was one of the 21 people killed during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shotting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

The news was shared on X (formally Twitter) by Irma's nephew, John Martinez.

"MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE !?!?!?! they’re such a beautiful couple and i’m so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family #UvaldeStrong #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry," he tweeted alongside a series of photos featuring Meghan and Harry posing with various family members -- and a cute family pet.

In another tweet, John shared a video of Meghan, 42, presenting his mother with a cake, before joining the family in a sweet serenade of "Happy Birthday."

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom ❤️🥰😭," John captioned the post.

In the video, Meghan holds the cake while the birthday girl is surprised. Meghan then tells the family she and "my love" -- also known as Harry, 39 -- will join in on the birthday song.

According to John, the royals' visit was a surprise. In addition to the sweet birthday serenade, Meghan and Harry also spoke with Irma's children, and her husband, John.

In an interview with HELLO!, Irma's nephew shares his family's reaction to the visit.

"It truly meant the world that Harry and Meghan showed up to visit the family, there were lots of tears of joy and heartfelt moments," he tells the publication. "They were the kindest most humble people ever, it was like having family and friends over having an amazing time together they fit right in, we laughed a lot and shared intimate memories together."

In May 2022, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde -- which is located an hour and a half west of San Antonio -- and opened fire on students and teachers.

Shortly after the shooting, Meghan traveled from her home in California to pay respects and visit a memorial in honor of the victims. At the time, a spokesperson for the Duchess told ET that she made the personal trip as a mother to offer her support and condolences to a grieving community.

Meghan and Harry's recent visit to Texas came after the former Suits star attended a panel at SXSW on Friday in honor of International Women's Day. Harry was cheering her on in the audience.

In the hours that followed, the Duke and Duchess even stopped to get some BBQ at La Barbeque in Austin.

Following their visit, the restaurant's Instagram account shared a picture of the duke and duchess posing with the owner of the establishment.

"Thank you so much Meghan and Harry for visiting us today!! It was so nice to meet you both ," the statement read. "ALSO - This page is a place for love and support, if you have something negative to say, take it somewhere else. ❤️."

