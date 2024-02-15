Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying their time in Canada. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend day two of the Invictus Games One Year to Go event in Whistler.

At the event, Harry tried his hand at skeleton sledding, much to his wife's delight. In fact, Meghan was photographed excitedly snapping pics of her husband.

The couple was dressed casually for the occasion, with Meghan opting for a beanie and boots and her husband wearing slacks and a dark jacket.

Just the day before, Meghan and Harry stepped out holding hands in Whistler, and Harry even attempted to ski using the adaptive gear designed for the athletes.

The event was a promotional one ahead of 2025's Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver, Whistler. Next year's event will be the first where both winter and indoor adaptive sports will be offered. As such, the One Year to Go event provided an opportunity for anyone interested to experience winter adaptive sports for the first time.

Harry, who shares Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, with Meghan, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after a visit to the United States' Warrior Games. He was inspired to create an international competition for wounded and sick servicemen and women.

