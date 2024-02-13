Meghan Markle Has a New Podcast on the Way After 'Archetypes'

Meghan Markle has inked a new deal that includes a new project -- and a new life for her Archetypes podcast!

On Tuesday, Lemonada Media podcast network announced that the first season of the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast (which was exclusively on Spotify) will be available on all media platforms.

Meghan, 42, is also set to launch another project, which is currently untitled, and will be hosted by her. So far, no further details about the upcoming venture have been revealed.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," the duchess said in a statement announcing the news.

"Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

Archetypes was the first podcast series made in collaboration with Archewell Audio -- the audio-first production company founded by Harry and Meghan -- as a part of the couple's multi-year partnership with Spotify. Launched last August, Archetypes sought to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Season 1 of Archetypes produced 12 episodes and included high-profile guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling, among others.

In June, Spotify and Archewell Audio told ET in a joint statement that they "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

The separation came almost three years after Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a reported $20 million deal with Spotify.

Meghan's latest venture isn't the only sign of things to come for her and Harry.

On Monday, the duke and duchess launched their latest Sussex.com. The website, which features a banner picture of the pair from the 2023 Invictus Games, includes bios about each of them, and links to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions information sites.

When visitors click the portion of the site that says "Duke & Duchess of Sussex" with a royal insignia, they are redirected to the pair's former sussexroyal.com and a message that reads, "This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States. To learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours, click here."

In 2020, Harry, 39, and Meghan announced they were stepping back from their royal duties (before relocating to California) and the site and their official social media accounts stopped updates.

There's also a news tab that has been updated to reflect Harry's appearance at last week's NFL Honors ceremony, ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Archewell.org website also got a makeover. In order to coordinate with the couple's newest site, the organization's site has the same blue and white color scheme.

Neither Harry nor Meghan have yet to release any more information about their future projects. The website updates come after Harry made a 24-hour trip back to the U.K. where he briefly visited his father, King Charles III, after the news of his cancer diagnosis.

Meghan and the couple's children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, stayed in California.

