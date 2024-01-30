The cast and crew of Bob Marley: One Love cannot believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed up to support their movie in Jamaica.

Talking with ET's Kevin Frazier at the film's premiere on Jan. 23, Kingsley Ben-Adir -- the actor who takes on the role of the iconic reggae singer -- said that he was honored to meet the couple in Bob Marley's home country.

"They wanted to see the film and, you know, I met them afterward and they're really nice people," Kingsley said. "I think [they're] big Bob Marley fans."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the premiere, and ET was exclusively on the red carpet. A source told ET that Harry and Meghan have long been fans of Bob's music and message and have a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them. "They were delighted to attend," the source said.

Rohan Marley, son of the famed Jamaican singer, told ET he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the royals at the premiere in Kingston.

"That was crazy," said Rohan. "A lot of things happening in England so it's nice that they get to see that."

British actor James Norton, who plays Chris Blackwell in the biopic, said he had a similar reaction to seeing the pair but that he took it as a sign of the film's importance.

"Harry and Meghan in Jamaica was mad, it was bizarre," said James. "I mean, really lovely. Like, you know, just shows the love for Bob Marley and his music is just so global and you can be an ex Prince, you can be Harry and Megan, you can be, you know, a guy from Trench town and Bob's music speaks to you."

One cast member who really couldn't believe it? Lashana Lynch, who plays Rita Marley, the ex-wife of the reggae legend.

"I didn't even know until the next day," Lashana said. " I was like, 'Wait, did they like Photoshop them into the pictures from the night? What?' Amazing."

Jamaican actress Naomi Cowan, however, said she saw the couple but didn't feel the need to make a big fuss over their appearance.

"I heard a little rumor before, but then, what was so lovely was when they came into the theater, at least for me, it felt very normal, 'cause Jamaicans -- one thing I'll tell you about Jamaicans -- each Jamaican considers themself to be a star, so we appreciate celebrities but we don't make the biggest deal because we see ourselves as our own celebrity," Naomi joked. "So what was cool is that they walked in, it was actually quite quiet, very calm and they looked very comfortable and I was happy to see that."

The actress also addressed a moment during the premiere when Harry approached Rita in the audience and they had a sweet interaction.

"Oh my goodness, I think that was super special, just given the history of our country, how far we've come," Naomi told ET. "I think that moment was important on so many different levels and I'm proud of him and I'm happy."

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green -- and produced in partnership with the Marley family -- One Love also stars Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall.

The project is one of the first authorized biopics of the groundbreaking artist, and Bob's son, Ziggy Marley, serves as a producer, alongside Rita, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner, and executive producers Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, and Matt Solodky

Bob Marley: One Love premieres in theaters on Feb. 14.

