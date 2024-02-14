Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heating up the snowy mountains of Whistler, British Columbia, as they adorably held hands at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebration event.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they walked side-by-side at the training camp for the forthcoming Invictus Games, in the snow-covered hills of Whistler -- about 75 miles north of Vancouver.

Meghan was beaming while strolling through the winter wonderland in a long beige coat, white wool sweater, white pants and a black beanie.

Meanwhile, Harry looked cozy in a black jacket and blue jeans, which he accessorized with a navy blue beanie to keep him warm.

The pair kept their hands interlocked as they trekked through the powdery snow in thick boots.

It was a sweet way to spend Valentine's Day together as they met with athletes who are training with adaptive gear to prepare for the variety of winter sports that will make up the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 -- the first ever winter edition of Harry's beloved Invictus Games.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after a visit to the United States' Warrior Games. He was inspired to create an international competition for wounded and sick servicemen and women.

During their first day in Whistler -- which will reportedly be a three-day trip to celebrate the road to the 2025 games, according to People -- Harry even tried his hand at skiing using the adaptive gear designed for the athletes.

The 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, marked Harry and Meghan's public debut as a couple -- and the pair have long had a special connection to Canada, repeatedly vacationing there and making public appearances together.

The couple -- who tied the knot in May 2018 -- spent a family weekend together on Vancouver Island in 2019 after welcoming their first child, son Prince Archie, now 4. The couple also share 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

Check out the gallery below for a look at the happy couple's past experiences together at the 2023 Invictus Games.

