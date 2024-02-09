Prince Harry Settles Tabloid Hacking Case, Calls Out Piers Morgan

Prince Harry has struck a settlement against Mirror Group Newspapers, which agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of the settlement.

According to multiple reports, the Duke of Sussex's attorney, David Sherborne, said at a court hearing that the news publisher agreed to pay all of Harry's legal bills, plus "substantial" damages." Mirror Group Newspapers will fork over $505,000, for now, within the next 14 days. The final figure will be assessed at a later time.

Amid the settlement, Harry vowed to continue his "mission" to keep the British media in check in the wake of a judge ruling in December that Harry was the victim of phone hacking by the Mirror Group Newspapers.

"We have uncovered and proved the shockingly dishonest way in which the Mirror acted for so many years, and then sought to conceal the truth," Harry said in a statement read by his lawyer outside a London courthouse (via the Associated Press).

Harry also said he feels vindicated, while adding that "our mission continues." He also had parting words for Piers Morgan, who was editor of the Daily Mirror at the time of the stories in question, saying Morgan "knew perfectly well what was going on."

"His contempt for the court's ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment," Harry said in his statement.

Morgan has previously denied having any knowledge of the Daily Mirror's phone hacking practices.

As part of the settlement, Harry's agreed to drop further litigation against the Daily Mirror over 115 more tabloid stories he claimed were a byproduct of the newspaper's intrusive practices. In a statement, the Mirror Group Newspapers said it was "pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologized."

In late 2021, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, also won her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, earning her financial damages and a front page apology from The Mail on Sunday.

