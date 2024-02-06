Following Prince Harry's flight to the U.K. to meet with his father following King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, many are wondering whether or not the pair will find a way to reconnect and rebuild their strained relationship.

Royal Expert Katie Nicholl spoke with ET on Tuesday and shared some insight into the state of their relationship and how Harry has handled the news of his father's illness.

"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl shared, adding that when he arrived in London, Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."

"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."

According to Nicholl, Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry," so he can have a real relationship with both his son and his grandchildren.

"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the meeting likely was "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."

Harry and Charles' meeting was not a lengthy one, "But however brief that meeting may have been, I think it's absolutely fundamental and important and healing the rift between father and son," Nicholl said.

"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."

"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," she added, referring to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle -- who stayed in California with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 -- while Harry flew to London.

"I think when someone has a serious health scare like this, it does make you reassess things," Nicholl said, "and I think that's why Harry got on the first flight he could."

As for repairing the rift between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, Nicholl said, "I think that's less certain."

In the wake of Charles' diagnosis, ET has learned that William is taking on more royal duties to help his father amid his recovery. While Charles focuses on his health, William will be undertaking several engagements that had been on his father's calendar in the coming weeks.

Charles' cancer diagnosis came after he recently underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. A source previously told ET that Charles does not have prostate cancer, but says that his diagnosis was made evident during his prostate treatment. No details have been provided about the type of cancer Charles has or the stage.

Meanwhile, ET's source said that the king has returned from Sandringham to commence a schedule of regular treatments as an outpatient. Charles is back at Clarence House, where he and Queen Camilla have been since Buckingham Palace is undergoing renovations, the source noted.

The source added that, while Charles' doctors have advised him to postpone his public duties, he will continue with state business like his red boxes.

