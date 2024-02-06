For the first time since May 2023, Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles III are all in the United Kingdom. Harry has flown from his home in California to England to be with his father following the news that the British monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex arrived in England, visiting his father at Clarence House, where he resides with his wife, Queen Camilla.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not travel with her husband, but rather stayed in California with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

After Charles met with Harry, he and Camilla traveled to the family's Sandringham estate, where Charles will spend time recuperating per his doctor's orders.

In the wake of Charles' diagnosis, ET has learned that William is taking on more royal duties to help his father amid his recovery. While Charles focuses on his health, William will be undertaking several engagements that had been on his father's calendar in the coming weeks.

William is balancing his duties to the monarchy and his family as his wife, Kate Middleton, recovers from her recent abdominal surgery. William has been taking on more responsibilities at home with the couple's three children as Kate continues to recover. The Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duty until after Easter.

Another source close to the family tells ET that Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also be increasing their activities to show the strength of the monarchy while the king recuperates. King Charles will work from home and continue his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which can be done by video camera rather than in person as necessary.

"Thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak said during a recent interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, adding that he hopes 75-year-old Charles "gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery."

"That's what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I'm of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal," Sunak added.

Another source told ET that Prince Harry extended an olive branch by traveling to the U.K. to be at his father’s side following his diagnosis. ET understands that Harry had been willing to see his brother if time permitted. A source shared there is nothing scheduled in the diary and "there are no plans for Prince William and Harry to meet during his London visit." William has a full schedule of engagements tomorrow in the wake of his father’s recent diagnosis.

Charles' cancer diagnosis came after he recently underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. A source previously told ET that Charles does not have prostate cancer, but says that his diagnosis was made evident during his prostate treatment. No details have been provided about the type of cancer Charles has or the stage.

Meanwhile, ET's source says that the king has returned from Sandringham to commence a schedule of regular treatments as an outpatient. Charles is back at Clarence House, where he and Queen Camilla have been since Buckingham Palace is undergoing renovations, the source notes.

The source adds that, while Charles' doctors have advised him to postpone his public duties, he will continue with state business like his red boxes.

