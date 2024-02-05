Prince Harry is heading to the U.K. Following news that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, ET has learned that Harry is expected to travel in the coming days to see his father in London.

As for how Harry learned of his dad's diagnosis, a source tells ET that Charles told all his siblings and children personally about it, adding that the Duke of Sussex spoke to his father about his medical condition.

Charles' cancer diagnosis came after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The source notes that Charles does not have prostate cancer, but says that his diagnosis was made evident during his prostate treatment.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that Harry, who was last in the U.K. for the WellChild Awards in September, reached out to his dad ahead of his hospitalization.

"Whatever has happened, the king loves his son. We know that there were calls at the end of last year, around the time of the king's birthday," Nicholl told ET. "Whatever's happened between them, Harry will be concerned for his father. It's still his father. He's still gone in for an operation. Yes, a pretty standard one, but a procedure nonetheless. One wonders if this might just be the opening that's needed for a bit more dialogue between the couple and the king."

Meanwhile, ET's source says that the king has returned from Sandringham to commence a schedule of regular treatments as an outpatient. Charles is back at Clarence House, where he and Queen Camilla have been since Buckingham Palace is undergoing renovations, the source says.

The source adds that, while Charles' doctors have advised him to postpone his public duties, he will continue with state business like his red boxes.

Charles isn't the only royal who's been dealing with health issues as of late. His daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was recently hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

A source tells ET that Kate returned to her and husband Prince William's home, Adelaide Cottage, after her surgery, and notes that the Prince of Wales took a break from public duties until she was settled.

William is set to return to work this week after caring for his wife, the source says. William, who previously served as an air ambulance pilot, will attend the London Air Ambulance charity gala on Wednesday, as he's a patron of the organization.

