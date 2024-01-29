King Charles III is recovering after being discharged from the hospital following a surgery for his enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old reigning British monarch previously went into The London Clinic hospital last week for the previously disclosed procedure.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were seen leaving The London Clinic together on Monday, smiling and waving to well-wishers.

The Royal Family Instagram account posted about Charles' release, writing, "Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay. His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

ET understands that King Charles stayed three nights in the hospital, which was a longer recovery time than was initially anticipated. He was discharged on Monday and may take up to a month off from public engagements while recovering.

The king's prostate operation was successful, and he will continue to work from home while being briefed by aides. Despite not attending public events, he will continue his paperwork and going through his red boxes. Queen Camilla has urged her husband to slow down in the wake of his medical procedure.

This will likely be the longest time the king has taken away from his duties.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," a statement from Buckingham Palace reads.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

He took over at the United Kingdom's monarch in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation took place in May 2023.

Charles is not the only royal to be released from the hospital today. His daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, the wife of his eldest son, Prince William, was also released and is recovering in Windsor, England, following an abdominal surgery.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Kate in the hospital on Friday amid her recovery ahead of his surgery.

Another source told ET that the king and queen "wanted to visit Kate" and see how she was doing before his prostate procedure.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The king "absolutely adores his daughter-in-law," another source close to the family told ET. They share a "warm bond" and he thinks she is a "wonderful mother" and has done a "remarkable job with her devotion to her work on behalf of the monarchy."

As for updates on Kate's condition, ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, doesn't anticipate the public hearing much from the Wales family.

"They're not going to give any running commentary on Princess Catherine's health, but I think it's worth pointing out that it's quite unusual that we've been given so much information, and this is a breach of real royal protocol. It is unusual," Nicholl recently told ET of Prince William's wife. "I suspect this is to quash any speculation and, of course, there are going to be wild rumors circulating all over social media. And I think this is the palace's way of trying to control some of that narrative."

