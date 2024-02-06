British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is offering up more information regarding King Charles III's recent cancer diagnosis. After Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the reigning British monarch has been diagnosed with cancer following an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate, the 43-year-old British Prime Minister spoke about the news on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak said, adding that he hopes 75-year-old Charles "gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery."

"That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal," Sunak added.

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British prime ministers regularly meet with the reigning monarch, and Sunak has served in the role for the majority of the time that Charles has been king. Charles took over after the September 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and one month later, Sunak took office.

Charles' cancer diagnosis came after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The source notes that Charles does not have prostate cancer, but says that his diagnosis was made evident during his prostate treatment. No details have been provided about the type of cancer Charles has or the stage.

Meanwhile, ET's source says that the king has returned from Sandringham to commence a schedule of regular treatments as an outpatient. Charles is back at Clarence House, where he and Queen Camilla have been since Buckingham Palace is undergoing renovations, the source notes.

The source adds that, while Charles' doctors have advised him to postpone his public duties, he will continue with state business like his red boxes.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charles isn't the only royal who's been dealing with health issues as of late. His daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was recently hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

A source tells ET that Kate returned to her and husband Prince William's home, Adelaide Cottage, after her surgery, and notes that the Prince of Wales took a break from public duties until she was settled.

William is set to return to work this week after caring for his wife, the source says. William, who previously served as an air ambulance pilot, will attend the London Air Ambulance charity gala on Wednesday, as he's a patron of the organization.

As for Charles' other son, Prince Harry, ET has learned that he is expected to travel to the United Kingdom in the coming days to see his father in London.

As for how Harry learned of his dad's diagnosis, a source tells ET that Charles told all his siblings and children personally about it, adding that the Duke of Sussex spoke to his father about his medical condition.

