Prince Harry and Prince William have no plans to see each other while the Duke of Sussex is in the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles III, in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

A source told ET that Harry extended an olive branch by traveling to the U.K. to be at his father's side following his diagnosis. ET understands that Harry had been willing to see his brother, if time permitted. But a source shared there is "nothing scheduled in the diary" and "there are no plans for Prince William and Harry to meet during his London visit."

William has a full schedule of engagements on Wednesday following his father's recent cancer diagnosis.

ET previously learned that Harry visited his father at Clarence House on Tuesday. He traveled alone, as his wife, Meghan Markle, did not make the trip with Harry. She stayed with their two kids -- Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 -- back in California. After meeting with Harry, King Charles and Queen Camilla left Clarence House for Sandringham, where the king will be recuperating. A source said that, while Charles' doctors have advised him to postpone his public duties, he will continue with state business like his red boxes.

As ET reported back in late 2023, a source told ET that "no reconciliation" between the brothers was expected "anytime soon." The strained relationship was compounded by Harry's stunning revelations in his memoir, Spare. Harry's tell-all triggered feelings of betrayal for the royal family, with a source previously telling ET that "no one in the family trusts Harry anymore."

Among the slew of bombshell allegations in Spare includes Harry claiming his older brother physically attacked him at his London home in 2019, after William allegedly called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive." In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired the weekend the book dropped, Harry opened up about why he didn't fight back.

Meanwhile, Charles' cancer diagnosis came after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. A source told ET that Charles does not have prostate cancer, but says that his diagnosis was made evident during his prostate treatment. No details have been provided about the type of cancer Charles has or the stage.

As the king recuperates, ET has learned that William will assume additional responsibilities. He will undertake several of the engagements which had been in Charles' diary in the coming weeks. He will balance his duties to the monarchy with his responsibilities at home as he continues to watch over his wife, Kate Middleton, and their children as she recuperates from abdominal surgery.

As the heir to the throne, his significant input and assistance is always available, but we will see him potentially take center stage at future events that Charles has planned to attend.

