Meghan Markle Spotted on Ski Getaway With Friends

Meghan Markle embraced the winter spirit with a day of skiing alongside friends at a resort in Utah.

The outing, which took place at Powder Mountain near Salt Lake City, was documented by Markle's friend, Heather Dorak, who shared a joyful Instagram photo on Thursday. In the snapshot, Dorak, Markle, and another friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, can be seen beaming atop the snow-covered peaks.

Dorak's caption reflected the happiness of their gathering, describing it as a "perfect trip" filled with cherished moments. She detailed how their children enjoyed the slopes during the day while the adults relished in laughter and bonding sessions well into the night. McKee Zajfen echoed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude for the unforgettable moments shared among friends.

The photo captured the trio's excitement, with Markle elegantly clad in a puffer coat, accessorized with sunglasses and a stylish beanie. Dorak and McKee Zajfen also embraced the wintry chic, sporting cozy attire suitable for the mountainside adventure.

Markle's husband, Prince Harry, did not appear to be included in any of the photographs.

Elsewhere in the royal family, concerns linger for Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who has been recovering from abdominal surgery since January.

Earlier this week -- when it was revealed Prince William would be missing the memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine II -- Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, was said to be doing well. But with the speculation regarding her whereabouts only intensifying, Kensington Palace released a statement to ET on Thursday.

"We gave guidance two days ago that the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well," the statement reads. "As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates."

Kate has not been photographed since Dec. 25 when she attended a Christmas service with William and their three children -- Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte -- at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

When initially announcing Kate's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace noted that it would only be providing an update on the princess' condition if it was "significant." It was also previously shared that the mother of three would not be returning to official royal duties until after the Easter holiday.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In addition to Kate's condition, William is also dealing with his father, King Charles III's, cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch announced in early February that he has been diagnosed with cancer, though has not shared further specific details. King Charles is currently undergoing treatment and has been advised by his doctors to postpone public duties.

After the news of his health crisis broke, Prince Harry traveled from his home in California to the U.K. for a quick visit with his father.

At the time of William's absence from the royal event earlier this week, another source told ET that there is no connection between Prince Williams' personal matter and King Charles' health.

William has been taking on more royal duties in the wake of his father's diagnosis. On Thursday morning, the father of three back to work, attending the Western Marble Arch Synagogue to learn about the work of the Holocaust Educational Trust in combating antisemitism in the U.K. The Prince of Wales was photographed with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt.

William also accepted a bouquet for Kate at the official engagement.

Molly Darlington-WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Friday, the prince met with Ruby McBurney, a surviving child of a Gresford Disaster victim, during a visit to the Gresford Colliery Disaster memorial as he marks St. David's Day on March 1, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales

RELATED CONTENT: