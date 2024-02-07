On the heels of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis announcement, Prince William has returned to work.

The monarch's firstborn son and heir to the throne appeared at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he took part in an investiture ceremony. Among the distinguished guests was retired soccer star Ellen White, who was honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire by William.

"Honouring amazing people doing incredible things in our communities up and down the country," a post on his and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account read in reference to the special occasion.

The father of three's appearance comes two days after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment while postponing "public-facing duties." It was noted that the sovereign will continue to handle State business and official paperwork. However, the type and stage of cancer he has was not disclosed.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the palace's statement read in part. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

ET has learned that Prince William will assume additional responsibilities in the wake of his father’s cancer diagnosis. He will undertake several of the engagements which had been in King Charles' diary in the coming weeks. As the heir to the throne, his significant input and assistance is always available, but we will see him potentially take center stage at future events King Charles had planned to attend.

This marks a change from just a week earlier, when a source told ET that the prince had "temporarily stepped back from his royal duties in order to care for" wife Kate Middleton and "it’s not expected that he will return to engagements immediately."

With his wife home recovering from abdominal surgery she underwent in January, William will now balance his duties to the monarchy with his responsibilities at home as he continues to watch over Princess Kate and their children as she recuperates, ET has further learned.

Another source close to the family tells ET that Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also be increasing their activities to show the strength of the monarchy while the King recuperates. King Charles will work from home and continue his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which can be done by video camera rather than in person as necessary.

Meanwhile, William's younger brother, Prince Harry, traveled from his home in the United States to England, arriving Tuesday to see his dad. However, it does not seem the siblings, whose relationship remains strained, saw one other during this trip.

A source told ET that Prince Harry extended an olive branch by traveling to the U.K. to be at his father’s side following his diagnosis. ET understands that Harry had been willing to see his brother if time permitted. A source shared there was nothing scheduled in the diary and "there are no plans for Prince William and Harry to meet during his London visit." William has a full schedule of engagements Wednesday in the wake of his father’s recent diagnosis.

Later Wednesday, the Prince of Wales is scheduled to attend the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner, where he will deliver a speech and meet with crew members, former patients, and supporters. A former air ambulance pilot, William has served as patron of the charity since 2020.

