ET has learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately reached out to Prince William and Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales announced she has cancer.

At this moment it remains unclear how or when exactly they reached out, but the gesture was accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sharing a joint statement in support of Kate. In a statement to ET, Harry and Meghan said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Those remarks came not long after Kate announced Friday that tests after her abdominal surgery in January showed she had cancer. She added, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

Harry and Meghan's statement and gesture comes amid ongoing tension with the royals that dates back to 2020, when the couple decided to step away from royal life and relocate to the United States. In fact, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET why she believes Harry and Meghan aren't being kept in the loop amid speculation of Kate's whereabouts.

"Of course they're aware she's been in the [hospital], I'm not even sure they know what's she's been in for because the relationship is very estranged now, you know, the brothers don't talk and Kate and Meghan certainly don't talk, so while well-wishes have been extended -- certainly on the part of the Sussexes -- I'm not sure that they're actually as in the loop as perhaps more senior members of the royal family," Nicholl said.

William and Kate's reaction to the outpouring of support comes just hours after Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of Kate's on-camera announcement with the caption, "Incredible poise and strength."

