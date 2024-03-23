Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, is a man of a few words, but his message to Kate Middleton resonated with everyone wishing her a healthy and speedy recovery.

Charles took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a screenshot of Kate's video announcement in which she shared to the world on Friday she's been diagnosed with cancer. In his caption, Charles was succinct but supportive. "Incredible poise and strength," he wrote.

Charles' followers in the comments section praised him for his words of encouragement.

"Your sister would be so proud of her and William," one person wrote. Another added, "Agreed! An emblem of strength and value! I certainly do hope that everyone lets her heal in peace, privacy and love! My regard to you, your nephew, niece-in-law, and family!"

Diana died in a car accident in Paris, France, with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, after being chased by paparazzi. She was 36.

Earlier this week -- and prior to Kate's health update -- Charles also weighed in on the ongoing rumors and speculation regarding Kate's whereabouts and condition.

Charles Spencer at the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 in London. - Getty

"I do worry about what happened to the truth," the 59-year-old told the U.K. TV program Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg amid the wild online conspiracy theories.

Charles, however, said the conspiracy theories conjuring up all over the place is not as dangerous as things once were for his late sister.

Princess Diana on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987. - Getty

"I think it was more dangerous back in the day," he shared. "If I look back to '97 and Diana's death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstances of her death was so shocking that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn't do, not because they had a moral judgement, but because it was unacceptable to the public."

In any event, Prince William's wife is currently undergoing treatment to deal with the undisclosed cancer. She said in her announcement she's undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy and that she's "now in the early stages of that treatment.

