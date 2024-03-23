Shannen Doherty shared a message of support for Kate Middleton amid her bout with cancer, and she also had a message to the rest of the world conjuring up conspiracies with regard to her whereabouts -- please leave her alone now.

The 52-year-old actress on Friday reacted to the devastating news that the Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer by expressing repulsion over how the public had been treating Kate prior to her sharing her latest health update.

"Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go thru illness or life privately," Doherty wrote on Instagram. "The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children."

Kate, 42, said the news of the cancer diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to the royal family. She explained that she and Prince William endeavored to manage the situation privately for the sake of their young children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louie in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK," Kate shared in the on-camera announcement. "As I said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you."

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William attend a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. - Getty

But in the weeks and months before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, there was rampant speculation about her her recovery progress from abdominal surgery and whereabouts. The constant speculation elicited "frustration, possibly even anger" on William's part, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET.

And to that effect, Doherty hopes the public can just let Kate, who is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy, take things at her own pace and allow her to recover in peace.

"I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye," Doherty said.

Kate Middleton on November 21, 2023 in London, England. - Getty

The actress knows a thing or two about being in the public eye amid life-changing events. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and later went into remission. In 2020, it was revealed that Doherty's breast cancer had returned and was at Stage 4. Then, over the course of 2023, Doherty said that the cancer had spread to her brain and to her bones.

So, if anyone can understand what Kate's going through, it's Doherty.

"And to Princess Kate," Doherty closed out her message, "I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you've been under while going thru cancer."

