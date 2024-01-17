Kate Middleton is spending some time recovering in the hospital after a planned abdominal surgery. On Wednesday, Kensington Palace released a statement to ET, sharing that the Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic for surgery on Tuesday.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement reads. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The Palace goes on to share that Middleton "appreciates the interest" that this news will bring, but adds, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

The Palace notes that it will only provide details on Middleton's medical condition moving forward if the information is "significant."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the statement concludes.

Middleton shares three children with her husband, Prince William — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. With all of her pregnancies, the princess suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition which causes severe vomiting during pregnancy. It is unknown if that condition has anything to do with the abdominal surgery Middleton recently underwent.

Middleton's last public appearance took place when she joined the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camila, at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church. Earlier this month, Middleton celebrated her 42nd birthday, receiving well wishes online from members of the royal family.

