Kate Middleton and Prince William's children are following in their parents' footsteps and helping those less fortunate this holiday season.

In a new video clip supporting the charity Baby Banks on the Prince and Princess of Wales' YouTube page, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are all seen volunteering with their mom at the Maidenhead location for the U.K. charity.

The video was filmed by Will Warr and features lots of candid footage of the royal children.

YouTube

"There's lots of people who give up their time and there's lots of volunteers who help out," Kate explains to her kids in the clip. "And you're the volunteers for this evening."

One of the volunteers at the donation site explains to the royal children that she is hoping they can lend their expertise to the gift selection.

"What we would like you to do is try to choose some presents for some children who are similar age to you guys. So if you think what you would like to play with," she says.

YouTube

For little Louis, that means a massive gorilla figurine, of which he declares, "This is a big guy!"

Charlotte helps fold and sort the clothes and is delighted to find a baby onesie with the Welsh dragon on it, announcing to her mother, the new Princess of Wales, "This is Welsh!"

Kate proudly notes, "George wants to come back, so that's good."

She hugs her eldest son, saying, "You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you're helping out others," as he agrees.

William and Kate and their kids have been keeping busy this holiday season. Over the weekend, they attended the annual carol service at Westminster Abbey, lighting candles and singing hymns alongside several celebrity guests including actor Jim Broadbent and singer Adam Lambert.

On Saturday, the family released their black-and-white Christmas card photo on Instagram.

