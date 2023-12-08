Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George busted out their best festive wardrobe to attend a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

The kiddos attended the Together At Christmas carol service with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. George, 10, opted for a blue suit with a blue polk-a-dot tie, while his baby bro, 5, went with a checkered dress shirt under a double-breasted peacoat. Charlotte, 8, looked elegant in a burgundy coat.

The service -- spearheaded by the Princess of Wales -- "is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognize those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year."

The Westminster Abbey choir performed some of the nation's most beloved carols. There were also musical performances by Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, as well as a special duet from Beverly Knight and Adam Lambert. Middleton was also among the speakers.

Getty

Getty

Getty

As the kids get older, their parents are sharing more and more about their lovable trio. Just last month, William shared at the Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore that he told OneRepublic band members that they are a go-to group in their household thanks to one of their kids.

"I can’t thank you enough," William told the group in a conversation reported on by The Express. "You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible."

After thanking them for kicking off the annual event held for environmental stability projects, the Prince of Wales gave away which of his three kids is a fan of the "Counting Stars" group.

"Louis, my youngest, loves your songs," William said.

And, for the record, George is into classic rock, and AC/DC is one of his favorites.

