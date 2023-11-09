Prince William is revealing which bands his sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, love to listen to at home.

While backstage at the Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore, the Prince of Wales, 41, told OneRepublic bandmembers that they are a go-to group in their household thanks to one of his children.

"I can’t thank you enough," Prince William told the group in a conversation reported on by The Express. "You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible."

After thanking them for kicking off the annual event held for environmental stability projects, the Prince of Wales gave away which of his three kids is a fan of the "Counting Stars" group.

"Louis, my youngest, loves your songs," Prince William said.

As for Prince George, 10, Prince William says his oldest son's tastes lean a bit more on the classic rock side and that one of his favorite bands is AC/DC.

The Prince of Wales did not happen to share any artists that his only daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, liked.

In October, however, Kate Middleton revealed that she caught Princess Charlotte singing a tune before she had to leave for the day to visit the Vsi Razom Community Hub to learn about their support for Ukrainians.

During the event, the Princess of Wales, 41, had a special interaction with a young girl named Liza in which she shared where her daughter's music interests stand.

"You know, I heard my daughter singing this morning and it's a song called 'Shine Jesus Shine' and that made me very happy this morning," Kate told Liza.

Earlier this year, Charlotte put her singing skills on display when she appeared to sing at both her grandfather King Charles' coronation and coronation concert.

