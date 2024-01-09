Birthday wishes are in order for Kate Middleton -- and her royal in-laws are happy to oblige! King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrated the day on social media by sharing a sweet candid photo from last year's coronation.

"Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!" reads a post on X from the official Royal Family account. Kate wears a big smile on her face in the snapshot as she stands near the freshly-crowned monarch.

The royal and mom of three turns 42 on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

For the historic coronation on Saturday, May 6, Kate wore a blue cape and silver floral headpiece as she entered Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, heir apparent Prince William, and behind the king.

The Princess of Wales sported an Alexander McQueen design for the special occasion: an ivory silk crepe dress with silver bullion and embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs signifying the four nations. She honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing the South Sea Pearl Earrings that previously belonged to the former Princess of Wales. She also paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II by donning the George VI Festoon Necklace, a three-strand diamond necklace made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, then-Princess Elizabeth.

As for her floral headpiece, it is a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen featuring silver bullion, crystal, and silver threadwork leaf embroidery.

Kate last stepped out publicly along with William, 41, and their children -- Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte 8; and Prince Louis 5 -- on Christmas Day. The family was photographed at Sandringham Church for their annual holiday service. King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Mia Tindall were among the other royals in attendance.

Prior to Christmas, Kate released a throwback picture of herself celebrating the season in 1983 when she was just one years old -- and she bears a striking resemblance to her youngest child!

"Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives 📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983," read the caption on Kate and Prince William's Instagram. "Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service with @earlychildhood this Christmas Eve at 7:45pm on @ITV."

William and Kate's family also got into the holiday spirit by releasing their annual holiday card that features them posing in matching denim with white tops.

