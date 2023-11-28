A new royal love story will bloom when the final episodes of The Crown's final season drop on Dec. 14. In first look photos from part 2 of season 6 of the Netflix royal drama, Prince William and Kate Middleton's early romance is on full display.

The future couple, played by actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, meet at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland as freshmen. They start off as friends and eventually roommates with two others before their relationship blossoms into something more.

In real life, Kate modeled a sheer dress at a student fashion show titled "The Art of Seduction," and this is when she reportedly caught William's eye. In new stills from Netflix, that moment is recreated.

Netflix

Netflix

Viewers of The Crown will also see William and Kate engaged in conversation at what appears to be a dance or a formal event. Beyond that, there are photos of William and his younger brother, Prince Harry (Luther Ford), laughing together and going on a skiing holiday with their father, Prince Charles (Dominic West). There's also an image from Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' (Olivia Williams) wedding.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Lesley Manville is seen as Princess Margaret, who died of a stroke in 2002, smoking by the pool. Her death will likely be depicted on the show.

And Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce are seen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. There's also a shot of Bertie Carvel playing Prime Minister Tony Blair, and speaking at a podium.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Part 2 of season 6 of The Crown will be the show's final installment. The timeline is said to wrap up in 2005, years before William and Kate's royal wedding.

The Crown season 6, part 2 premieres Dec. 14 on Netflix.

