Kate Middleton and Prince William are "touched" by the kind messages the royal couple has received since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.

In a statement to ET, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message."

The spokesperson continued, "They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Kate, 42, made the stunning revelation on Friday that she's been diagnosed with cancer. The princess said that when she underwent abdominal surgery earlier this year, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous. But tests after the operation "found cancer had been present."

Kate did not reveal what kind of cancer she's battling, only that she's currently undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and is "now in the early stages of that treatment."

A source told ET that Kate filmed her video announcement on March 20, and she started receiving cancer treatment shortly after her surgery in January. The royal couple struggled to tell their children, the source explained, because they wanted to shield them as much as possible.

"Children process information in different ways. Their primary concern was to be able to explain this to the children in a way that was reassuring, and they could process," the source said.

Also on Friday, King Charles III shared his support for his daughter-in-law, saying via a spokesperson that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Kate and Charles were both hospitalized at the same time earlier this year -- Kate for her planned abdominal surgery and His Majesty for a corrective procedure. The king, too, is battling cancer.

Following their time in hospital together, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks, and both royals "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

