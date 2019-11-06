Chrissy Teigen's parents are getting a divorce, ET can confirm.

Chrissy's father, Ron Teigen Sr., filed for divorce from her mother, Vilailuck, on Nov. 5. Aside from Chrissy, Ron and Vilaliluck also have another daughter, Tina.

Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby, who recently interviewed Teigen for the December cover of the magazine, tweeted on Tuesday that Chrissy actually addressed her parents' split, making a joke about having two Christmases this year.

@chrissyteigen and her lovely mom talked about the coming split during our @VanityFair time. "Two Christmases!" Chrissy said she told her parents, trying to make a joke. A marriage that was long more of a friendship is coming to an end. Life goes on. — Karen Valby (@KarenValby) November 6, 2019

Vilailuck -- who hails from Thailand and is also known by her nickname, Pepper -- currently lives with Chrissy and Chrissy's husband, John Legend, and their two children -- 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. The 33-year-old model often documents her mother's antics on social media. Last October, Chrissy celebrated her mom becoming a U.S. citizen.

"YES MOM!! Congrats @pepperthai2!!" Chrissy wrote alongside a video of Vilailuck saying the Pledge of Allegiance while holding Luna.

In a recent video for Vanity Fair, Chrissy said she loved having her mom live with them and even joked that she worried Luna and Miles liked her better than her.

Chrissy appears to be close to both of her parents. Last December, she shared a photo on Instagram of Rob getting a tattoo of her face on his arm.

"MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY," she wrote.

Last January, Chrissy spoke with Us Weekly about her parents not living together, and said that everyone was happy with the arrangement.

"[My dad] comes by every day and they’re married," she said at the time. "It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit."

Chrissy and her parents have yet to comment on the split. On Tuesday, Chrissy shared a video of her mom cooking papaya salad for her new Cravings website.

Papaya Salad was the first video @pepperthai2 made for the website and is a staple for their family. She is a natural vlogger, lol! Check out the video for a step by step and more from our series “Pepper’s Corner”. Be careful she likes it extra hot! 🌶 https://t.co/Axq4Cff7eY — Cravings by Chrissy Teigen (@cravings) November 5, 2019

ET spoke to Chrissy in June, and she talked about Luna's already great sense of humor.

